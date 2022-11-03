Young activists repeat call for plastic ban

Turtle Beach after a clean-up (photo courtesy of Plastic Free Cayman)

(CNS): As teenagers across the Cayman Islands continue leading the charge on highlighting environmental issues, Protect Our Future (POF) is holding a Youth Climate March for a Plastic Free Cayman on Friday in George Town. Concerned over the delay in the long-promised ban on certain single-use plastics, the young campaigners want to keep the issue in the public eye and cut the islands’ disproportionately large consumption of single-use plastic that is damaging the environment.

“Sadly, Cayman has a huge environmental footprint, much of which comes from consumption of single-use plastic, the most obvious example being the dump, or ‘Mount Trashmore’,” the POF activists said in a press release about the protest.

“The impacts of single-use plastic on the island, from on beaches and roadsides to the dump, are impossible to ignore, and it becomes more obvious each year that the only solution to our plastic pollution problem is by targeting the source of plastic production and shipping to our islands.”

The march will begin at 2:45pm by Dairy Queen and then travel along the harbourfront and through George Town, ending outside the Government Administration Buildings at 4:00pm. POF will partner with Plastic Free Cayman, Nauti Nomad and students from several schools. Both POF and PFC continue to push for a plastic ban policy similar to that introduced on other Caribbean islands.

“Youth voice is an incredibly important and powerful factor in generating change, big or small, in the community,” said Evie Sweetman (16), a Protect Our Future Leader, said. “We are hopeful that some real changes will come from this march.”