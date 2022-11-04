Women robbed in two separate street muggings

(CNS): The robbery toll climbed again this week with another two armed robberies Wednesday night and early Thursday morning on the streets of George Town and West Bay. Two women were both mugged by armed men in two separate crimes, one involving a lone gunman and the other three masked men, one armed with an undisclosed weapon. The first woman was robbed just after 7:30pm on Apollo Link in George Town.

As she walked along the roadside, a vehicle pulled up in front of her and a man got out of the car brandishing what appeared to be a firearm and demanded her possessions. The man took her bag and several personal items before fleeing the scene. No shots were fired and the woman was not physically injured in the incident. The mugger was described as being slim, of dark complexion, with shoulder-length braids and wearing a hat.

Then shortly after 1:20am Thursday, the police were called to an apartment complex on Andresen Road in West Bay. Police said a woman was mugged by three men after parking her car at the location. The men had pulled up in a vehicle and parked nearby. They got out of a dark grey Honda sedan and approached the victim as she was sitting in her vehicle.

One of the men opened the door, brandished an unknown object at her, and demanded cash. The men then returned to their car and fled the scene with a mobile phone, several personal items and an undisclosed quantity of cash. This woman was not physically hurt during the mugging.

The suspects were all described as having light brown complexions. One had a chubby build and was about 5’8″ tall. He was wearing a red hoodie, mask and grey jeans. The second robber was also chubby, with curly hair, wearing a black hoodie with a mask. The third man was skinny and tall and wore a white hoodie.

These two robberies bring the current count to eight since the end of October, at least six of which have involved guns.

No arrests have been made and both of these street robberies are currently under investigation by RCIPS detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222 or West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.