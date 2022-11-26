Woman raped and kidnapped, man arrested

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into a report of rape and kidnapping in the early hours of Friday morning. According to an RCIPS press release, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man she knew who had entered the place where she was staying in the Crewe Road area of George Town, armed with undisclosed weapons. The man was said to have restrained and sexually assaulted her before taking the woman to another undisclosed location.

Shortly after receiving the report, RCIPS officers located and arrested a 24-year-old man from Bodden Town on suspicion of rape, wrongful confinement and aggravated burglary. He remains in custody as the investigations continue.

The woman was said to have been treated at the hospital for ‘minor’ injuries and discharged. The RCIPS said that appropriate safeguarding measures have been put in place for her.