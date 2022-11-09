Westin 10-storey re-vamp needs traffic survey
(CNS): At a Central Planning Authority meeting last month, the board adjourned an application by Invincible Investment Corporation for a more than $153 million re-vamp of the Westin Hotel on Seven Mile Beach. The CPA has ordered the developers to undertake a traffic survey to assess the impact of the proposed ten-storey tower and expanded conference facility on the area. This is the second application by the Westin to redevelop the existing hotel site. The first attempt in 2020 was refused.
The application was knocked back two years, ago largely as a result of inadequate parking, most of which would be located offsite, and the impact on the West Bay Road. Although this second application has not changed significantly, according to the minutes of last month’s meeting, the reconsideration by the CPA has given the hotel owner another chance.
The CPA has directed the applicant to submit a Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) based on the requirements of the National Roads Authority and approved terms of reference, which the board will ultimately approve. In the minutes the CPA said the assessment would “assist it in making a fully informed decision regarding traffic impact including the proposed off-site parking”, as well as the issue of the safety of pedestrians crossing the West Bay Road.
The NRA said that there would be a “moderate to significant” impact from making the resort larger on both the West Bay Road and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, and there had been discussion with the developers about removing the turning lane and creating a median in the area based on the complete streets concept. “This is a good basis in which to handle the increase in traffic that will occur with this proposed project,” the NRA stated in its submissions.
The project will increase both foot and road traffic as the application proposes increasing the rooms at the Westin from 343 to 559 in a hotel annexe. It will include a much larger conference facility than currently exists, as well as several changes of use to the existing buildings and two new swimming pools, one on the ground floor and one on the rooftop. It will also see some of the existing hotel being demolished to make way for the ten-storey tower.
According to the minutes, there are no objectors to the project as the neighbouring Villas of the Galleon strata withdrew their objections following a meeting with the developers that addressed their concerns. Invincible Investment has also agreed to the Department of Environment’s directive and recommendations.
The DoE had reviewed and provided comments for previous proposals and found that an environmental impact assessment on the project was not necessary. However, there are several environmental concerns associated with the project that will need to be addressed. Having laid out the problems, including the risk to turtle nesting and the erosion of the beach, the DoE had issued a number of directions and recommendations. The experts also welcome the change in the new plans to remove a fire lane from the beach and other hard structures.
In addition to directions aimed at protecting nesting turtles, the DoE stressed the importance of retaining the sand that will be excavated during construction and putting back on the beach to stabilise it. “The sand reserves in front of the resort are important to the resilience of the beach system and are a natural source of sand which replenishes the beach profile after major storms,” the experts said.
During the meeting last month the developers’ representatives were questioned extensively about the parking issues and the plan to have most of it across the street. They told the CPA that they could not create integral parking on the site because of the water table and prohibitive engineering costs.
When asked about the timeframe for the project, architect Andrew Gibb told the board that it was hard to say. He said the owners were watching the financial markets daily as the price of some construction materials has come down while others have gone up. But with 70% of the final design drawings completed and some $5 million already spent, the project was moving forward. Once it starts, the construction will take anywhere between 28 to 30 months.
See the CPA meeting in the CNS Library (scroll down to “Westin”).
Their presentation failed to mention that the land across the street on which they proposed to locate the vast majority of their parking requirement, is in fact Crown owned land.
Once again with the stupid NRA pedestrian refuges. We tried that already, on the same strip of road, with white picket fences, and it was not only a disaster but very expensive unwinding and removing them. There is still a residual hump in the road from that failed exercise northbound turn lane into Coconut Plaza. It’s also a formula for bottlenecking all traffic twice a day. Welcome to Cayman, ye visitors, where the dumbest ideas are recycled and reign supreme.
What about a multi-story parking lot?
Problem solved. Your welcome.
No need to pay me $5million for a consultation report etc…
In Cayman? I’m going to open a bodyshop right next door!
Someone, please remind DART about multi-story parking. Camana Bay is a mess with parking. More buildings coming up with no significant addition to parking.
“During the meeting last month the developers’ representatives were questioned extensively about the parking issues and the plan to have most of it across the street. They told the CPA that they could not create integral parking on the site because of the water table and prohibitive engineering costs.”
The site can’t support an engineered parking lot, but it can support a 10 Storey fully occupied Hotel?! I ust be missing something…please exlain.
In other words, they don’t want cars taking up valuable room space.
Hopefully the removal of hard structures on the beach side sets a precedent for future redevelopments.
A better idea would be for CIG to purchase the Westin and its lands, use a hybrid Private public partnership, let residents all buy into it also with debentures, etc and then give the beach back to the people, along with the governor property, and join the 3 (Westin/Gov house/public beach) into one, constitutionally designated public beach for eternity
The people deserve far more beach access than we have. it has effectively been stolen by non-residents in all but name
Funds can be repaid back either never (and just rolled over each budget) or on dividends (think CUC shares, us locals own loads of them to earn $2 a year!). the revenues funding the dividends (and thereby giving the debentures/shares/etc value) can be from the conveniences that CIG will properly deploy on the sites and also the concerts, etc that can be held on them throughout the years
But oh no…lets’ keep Caymans beaches for the tourists and non residents and get another 10 storey tower on the beach
Wow, did we ever let the crooks in when the Strata rules governing voting were attacked by certain realtors and then certain MLA’s voted in all the height changes
All for what? Its not for 99% of us.
Everything is such short term vision and to heck with Cayman and its people. There should be an outright moratorium on building heights above 3 stories water side of the current nearest mapped roads to the ocean. For ever. its a travesty
“MLA’s voted in all the height changes”
This should read CAYMANIAN MLA’s voted in all the height changes
A traffic study? I would expect the new rooms would be occupied mainly by tourists with a few rental cars? Can’t see that having an impact.
2:13 pm Hotels with significant conference facilities create a great deal of traffic and parking demands. Need only look at the existing Marriott and Westin to see the issues.
I’d like to see the traffic study for when they closed Cardinal Ave.
2:02 pm Excellent point, but the powers-that-be likely didn’t consult with the CPA on that project.
the traffic will is bad and will be worse. end of survey.
cig has no plan for traffic management or sustainable development.
Can they also be asked who they intend to employ, and how Cayman will benefit?
Infinity Filipinos
Answer 1 – People who show up for interviews / work and have a good attitude.
Answer 2 – Additional room tax, money spent in restaurants, stores, taxis, etc.
1:08, Caymanians don’t want to work in hotels. Proven over the years.
Lots of jobs on offer. Leave them to the Filipinos, Indians, Canadians, etc.
Across street parking and walking bride to the hotel.
Walking “bridge”?
It is West Bay…cash me outside mail-order honeymoon rentals?
A traffic impact study? Really?
200 more guest units, which likely means in any given hour, maybe 20 to 25 more vehicle entries/exits, or one additional every 5 minutes.
It is not like the existing 350 guest units are creating major traffic issues. A very quiet stretch of West Bay Road with never a traffic backup.
Just a stalling tactic. (Where were the traffic studies for multiple condo complexes currently going up around Grand Harbour?).
What was the result of the traffic surveys for the two multi story beach developments in the vicinity of the Wharf, where there’s a major traffic junction?.
and where was the traffic study for the watermark?
On what planet does closing the middle turning lane help with doubled foot and vehicular traffic? Cayman’s bad idea machine keeps rolling along!
If there is an increase in Conference space for Cayman and it’s actually in line with the potential of bringing groups in so that there is enough space for break-out rooms it could be a win for Cayman.
Other than the Ritz there really isn’t a hotel that can accommodate a proper group who wish to hold a conference/convention and that is big business as well as encourage return guests.
Kimpton? Marriott?…I thought they had conference space?
Just buy the Governor’s residence next door and use that for parking.
Excellent idea. Thgere is already a valet on site there.
Bad idea.
Raze the compound and structures and expand that public beach area to make up for what will be lost at Public Beach up the road. We can’t retain our quality of life and tourist products without realistic caps on development. The Governor’s habitat doesn’t need to be there anymore. It’s too valuable.
The Governor respects and supports our legal right to peaceable enjoyment of the beach. The Westin, and the tourism industry generally, not so much…