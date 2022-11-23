Visiting entertainers now need permits to perform

Debbie Harry performs at KABOO Cayman

(CNS): Overseas entertainers, artists, dancers and musicians will no longer be able to perform in the Cayman Islands through the grant of a visitor’s work visa. In order to facilitate greater scrutiny of those seeking to play or perform here, promoters and agents are now required to apply to WORC for a temporary work permit, which includes providing a valid police clearance certificate, on behalf of their acts, according to a release from WORC. The new rule has been implemented with immediate effect.

WORC Acting Interim Director Jeremy Scott said that WORC will prioritise these applications, but he urged people to ensure they submit the right paperwork.

“We recognise that those who sponsor or promote visiting artists have become used to obtaining permission for their acts to perform in the islands quickly in the past under the visitor’s work permit scheme, and we are therefore putting in place business processes that will allow decisions for such applications to be done within a suitable timeframe,” he said. “However, it is essential that applicants ensure that all required information and supporting documentation is provided at time of applying.”

Although such applications will be prioritised to avoid any potential problems, applications should be submitted at least fourteen days before the intended date of arrival, the release said.

WORC also said that applicants for all work permits, permenant residency, Caymanian status, extensions, business visitor’s visas and special economic zone applications need need to submit a new medical declaration letter. The need for people to complete medical tests has not changed. What has changed are the documents that need to be submitted with the immigration application for processing.

“The new medical declaration cover letter needs to be completed and signed by a medical practitioner. In the event that adverse results are found after the necessary medical tests, the medical practitioner is required to report those findings to the relevant authorities,” officials said. “Only practitioners fully registered as a medical doctor from the United Kingdom, United States or Canada will be accepted.”

For personsople coming from other countries, WORC will offer a temporary condition to allow the person to enter. However, this condition requires the medical to be performed and submitted to the department within seven calendar days of arrival. Non-adherence can result in revocation.

The grace period continues for this new initiative until the end of November. Applications received after 1 December without the medical declaration cover letter will not be accepted for processing.