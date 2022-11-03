US Fed hikes interest rates by another 0.75%
(CNS): The US Federal Reserve has again raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it battles the worst inflation in 40 years. Cayman banks are expected to follow suit, pushing up local lending base rates to 7%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the pace of hikes could soon slow down but he cautioned that there remains extensive uncertainty about how high rates will need to go. This is the fourth three-quarter-point increase in a row.
The announcement came at a news conference following two days of meetings among members of the Federal Open Market Committee. Powell spoke of the importance of price stability and said that increases would continue until inflation is reduced to around 2%.
Following the 0.75% hike in September, several local banks increased rates within a matter of days.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Banking & money, Business
But yet a certain bank will not let you open a higher rate interest savings account into which transfer money from an ordinary savings account- because you can out money into iT!!LOL But open a fixed deposit account where you cannot put money into…and earn less interest!! LOL Another bank does not have higher interest savings account. Look at the extiornate charges deducted. Look at all the banking options and higher interest account options available in UK not available here. Let’s not mention the insulting customer service of some who think you owe them.
end the war…that is the solution.
These hikes might not make much impact on our wealthiest, but for middle class (including many of our tourist class), the road to Fed’s intervention targets will be rough. To the north in Canada (who are only just starting), condo sales are down 86% and home sales are down a paralytic 96% y/y and breaking from Goldilocks 10yr avgs. Cayman should maybe consider incentives/passenger tax breaks on airline ticket prices, if the goal is still a “back to normal” high season.
Democrats doing what democrats do!
Ya’ll miss Trump yet??
I sure do!!
Whyy should Cayman prime for residential mortgages be 3% over US prime? Cayman banks do not need to borrow from US Fed as they are flush with cash due to CIMA requirement that insurance companies hold their mandatory capital with a class A bank. This adds up to billions of dollars annually and is enough for Cayman’s residential mortgage lending activity. CIG Ministry of Finance and Hon Minister ought to hold Class A banks to task. CIMA will recite their usual mantra that consumer protection is not in their mandate.
Meanwhile, according to CIREBA, in Cayman La La land property prices can only ever go up. Recession, what recession? [Realtor puts fingers in ears “I CANT HEAR YOU I CANT HEAR YOU I CANT HEAR YOU].
There will be NO* repossessions
Prices will NEVER* fall
There is a MASSIVE* shortage
This is a STUPENDOUS* investment
BUY* while you can!!
*Reader, there will be, in fact there are now.
*Reader, prices are already sliding and this fall is only accelerating.
*Reader, there isn’t, there are so many empty, economically unrentable properties with more coming on the market every week.
*Reader, this is a stupid (not stupendous) investment.
*Reader, please try to catch this falling knife or I won’t get my sales commission.
Raising rates to slow growth during a period of world wide supply chain shortages is a first in my lifetime. The shortages are the result of 2 years of hammering the labour force with idiotic policies that not enough people questioned. Time to pay price.
Brace yourselves.
I’ve already gotten 2 emails from my bank for the year so far increasing my interest rate, and I can now expect another… The payments have gone up $350 just for the mortgage alone, and CUC has gone up at least $250 as well. Meanwhile pension is now being withdrawn so that’s even less money to work with every month.
This is (a whole Planter’s family sized can of assorted) nuts.
Can government step in and put a cap on how high banks can increase the interest rates?
The banks are not required to increase their rates if they don’t want to, is that correct?
Can someone give me the answers, because I don’t understand.
Thanks, Putin.
The obvious collusion that goes on here between banks is also disgusting. With a local market too small to be attractive to a disruptor to set up, we’re stuck with charges for everything, somehow incurring charges for certain aspects of online transactions, and onerous checks to ensure I’m not laundering money… meanwhile these same banks provide financing to the shadiest of local developers.
Like the supermarkets, gas stations, telecoms, health and motor insurance, etc, the consumer just gets screwed at every opportunity.
Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce demand in the US economy to bring down inflation. Inflation we are directly exposed to in Cayman due to our currency peg and being an import dependent nation. In most countries around the world this rate is tied to mortgages and also deposits. Why is the deposit rate unchanged at all local banks and still 0.001% when rates have increased by 3.75% this year alone.. We are being fleeced!
Banks increased mortgage rates within several days. Savings and deposit rates have barely moved. The banks are reaping the profits (check Butterfield’s recent results announcement prior to this rate hike). This is something that needs to change.
Take your savings out of the Banks and invest them. Holding money in a savings account is not investing and will not increase your purchasing power. Take inflation and add the annual fees Banks charge, and you’ll see how much money you’re losing.
free market…love it or leave it.