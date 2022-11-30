Unused 7MB vendor huts may solve trader troubles

Vendor huts at Seven Mile Public Beach

(CNS): A collection of colourful, but woefully small, vendor huts on Seven Mile Public Beach could help resolve the problem of irregular trading at the location, according to the Public Lands Commission board chairman. The huts were part of the infamous NRA deal with Dart that led to the closure of the West Bay Road and the current pressure on Public Beach, but they have never been used and some are already broken.

Licensed vendors told CNS that they had never been invited to lease the huts but said they were far too small for the needs of those currently plying their various trades on the beach.

The huts, which now belong to the government, were supplied by the Dart Group as part of the ‘For Cayman’ deal between Dart, government and the National Roads Authority. The agreement became known as the “NRA Agreement” because the major element of it was the closure of the West Bay Road in exchange for the construction of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. But Dart had also committed to a number of upgrades in and around the Public Beach area, most of which have never been delivered.

The small huts are now the responsibility of the Public Lands Commission, which also has ultimate responsibility for the situation relating to the irregular trading in the area. PLC Board Chair Woody DaCosta told CNS that a proposal has been drawn up to tackle some of the issues but the commission cannot act until government comes up with a policy.

The PLC has undertaken a comprehensive review of the Seven Mile Public Beach situation, taking into account the existing but relatively new regulations relating to public lands, as well as the Ministry of District Administration and Lands’ current policy situation.

“The goals were to ensure that the general public’s right to meaningful enjoyment is not infringed,” DaCosta said. He explained that if the government wants to continue the policy of vending on the Seven Mile Public Beach, the commission has to establish a permitting or licensing process and a framework that is genuinely transparent, supported by the Constitution and, after it is approved by Cabinet, publicly accessible on the PLC’s website.

“Consequently, an operational plan, which features a never before policy and procedures manual specifically for the SMPB was created by the PLC,” he said. “The PLC has been informed by the ministry that said plan was sent to Caucus for consideration and then on to Cabinet for final approval, as is the process. Unfortunately, we were also informed that said plan was deferred on several occasions.”

DaCosta said that, given past court rulings in relation to public policy in general and the need for transparent government procedures and policies to be in place when setting rules, the PLC cannot just take decisive action without proper policies in place in relation to the public lands legislation.

“All we can do is call for enforcement of the act and its regulations,” Da Costa explained, noting that this is directed by the ministry. The proposal, if it is adopted, is a comprehensive plan and it takes into consideration the huts and their operational use, he said. “We cannot argue that they are somewhat small. Therefore we have considerations that should address those operational Issues for vendors at the same time endeavouring to keep the area aesthetically pleasing.”

Although the huts were part of the deal, DaCosta said they have nevertheless been an expense for the government, which is now responsible for the repair and general maintenance, upkeep, renovation and upgrades they will likely need if they are to become useful.

DaCosta also noted other issues with the deal, such as the loss of tourism room tax dollars, which has ultimately, though inidrectly, brought the cost of the deal back to the people. Consultants and the auditor general have all said that the deal that led to the construction of the Esterley Tibbetts extension was not well balanced and favoured the developer. At the time, however, with the economy in decline and government finances in the red, then-premier McKeeva Bush lauded it as a way to get the local economy back on track.

But more than a decade on, the impact of the development around Seven Mile Public Beach and the loss of access to the beaches now owned by Dart in the area, which were once used by tourists, especially cruise passengers, has led to enormous pressure on the Public Beach.

While locals continue to battle for access, visitors arriving by cruise ships or not staying on a beachfront property have almost no beach space to go to where they are able to access facilities, such as food, drinks, chairs and shade, except at Public Beach, where they are being welcomed but where some vendors might be trading illegally.

As noted by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan recently, with so few beach locations for visitors to access, the challenge now is to balance the wants of tourists, the traders who are supplying them and the provision of public beach for local residents to enjoy, as it was originally intended without commercial activity.

Some vendors selling souvenirs told CNS that they wanted government to regularise the situation. Those who have licences believe it is unfair for others to be trading there without following the rules. They said that if government made the huts more functional, they would be happy to pay a reasonable sum to lease a unit, despite their size.

But with only eight huts and an ever-growing number of traders, if the commercial activity is going to be formalised, it is evident that the huts can only be part of the solution.