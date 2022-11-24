Two men arrested for stealing from cars

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from Bodden Town and a man believed to be from West Bay were arrested recently in relation to two separate incidents of theft. The men are both accused of stealing items from unlocked cars and trying to sell them on the street at a lot less than their true value. Police are advising car owners not to leave valuables in their vehicles and the broader public to be wary of buying things at a cut price on the road as they could be charged for handling stolen goods.

On Thursday, personal items were stolen from a car parked outside an address on Main Street in George Town, and on Sunday, a bag containing a number of electronic devices and personal items was taken from a vehicle parked outside an address on the West Bay Road. In both cases, the police located the stolen items and arrested the suspects before they were able to sell the items. Both men have since been bailed.

The suspects were reportedly trying to sell the stolen goods cheaply and the public is advised to be very careful if they are offered goods at prices much lower than would be expected.

“If you are unable to ascertain how the individual came into possession of the items, it is better to not proceed with a purchase, as purchasing stolen goods in such circumstances may make you liable to prosecution for the criminal offence of handling stolen goods,” the RCIPS said.

In both of these cases and several other recent thefts from vehicles, the cars were left unlocked. The police are therefore taking this opportunity to remind the public of steps they can take to avoid becoming victims of such thefts:

Don’t leave valuables, including shopping bags, handbags, electronics, money or jewellery, where they are visible in your vehicle. Don’t leave valuables overnight or for extended periods in your vehicle. Park vehicles in well-lit areas and, if possible, in places with security cameras or security officers on sight. Lock up your vehicle. Ensure that all doors and windows are properly closed whenever you leave your vehicle. Don’t leave vehicles running or leave vehicles with the keys inside unattended, even for a short amount of time.

The RCIPS is investigating these incidents and is encouraging all members of the public to report any vehicle break-ins to the police, regardless of whether or not anything was stolen, by contacting 911 or your nearest police station.