Two boys arrested after serious assault

(CNS): Two juvenile boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault GBH after another boy was beaten up in the early hours of Thursday morning, 10 November. The victim was said to have left his home in the Red Bay area at 1am, and while walking in the neighbourhood, he was badly assaulted by three other teenagers whom he knew. The group had arrived in a white SUV, got out of the vehicle and set about the lone boy, causing him serious facial injuries.

His injuries were later discovered by a parent, who reported the incident to the police around 7am Thursday. Two of the boys suspected of being involved were arrested later on Thursday and they have both been bailed pending further investigation. This incident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit.