Teen runaway missing for almost two weeks

Jahsmine Ebanks

(CNS): Jahsmine Ebanks (14) from Bodden Town has now been missing since Monday, 7 November, and police are increasingly concerned for the young runaway’s safety. Jahsmine left the home where she is staying in Bodden Town with a friend, who has since been located. She was last seen wearing brown leggings and a long-sleeved black and white stripe top. She is 5’4″ tall, with a dark complexion and medium build.

The police said that, as with all missing juveniles, the risk of harm increases as more time passes without her being located. They are encouraging her to return to her Bodden Town home or attend the nearest police station immediately.