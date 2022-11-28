Tanker rescues Cubans, brings them to Grand Cayman

(CNS): Another eleven Cubans joined the growing group of migrants who have arrived in Cayman this year after they were rescued Saturday evening by a motor tanker 170 nautical miles WNW of Grand Cayman. At around 5:00pm the tanker crew notified the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) that they had come across nine men and two women in a small craft and had taken the group on board.

Officials said that in keeping with international maritime laws and related obligations, the migrants were transferred from the tanker and brought to the port in George Town by the coastguard in coordination with Customs and Border Control. The Cubans are now in CBC custody as they go through the immigration process.