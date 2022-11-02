Suspect dealers arrested after North Side bust

| 02/11/2022
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Two men, aged 29 and 31, from North Side, were arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply on Monday, following a drug bust by the RCIPS at a house off Frank Sound Road in North Side. The arrest followed a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act where officers found and seized a plastic bag containing what police said was a significant quantity of cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia. The RCIPS said the matter is under investigation.

