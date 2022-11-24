Stolen kayak found, police seek owner

Yellow kayak handed into the RCIPS

(CNS): A yellow kayak that was found by a member of the public on Bodden Town Road on Monday has been handed over to police, who are now looking for the rightful owner as they believe it had been stolen. The kayak is a yellow two-seater with the words “Ocean Kayak” and “Malibu Two” written on the side. The RCIPS is inviting the owner of the kayak to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 to arrange for collection and to be prepared to provide evidence of ownership.