Stolen kayak found, police seek owner

| 24/11/2022 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service
Yellow kayak handed into the RCIPS

(CNS): A yellow kayak that was found by a member of the public on Bodden Town Road on Monday has been handed over to police, who are now looking for the rightful owner as they believe it had been stolen. The kayak is a yellow two-seater with the words “Ocean Kayak” and “Malibu Two” written on the side. The RCIPS is inviting the owner of the kayak to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 to arrange for collection and to be prepared to provide evidence of ownership.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Category: Crime, Police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»