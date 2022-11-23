Second suspect arrested in West Bay murder case

(CNS): Police have said that a 53-year-old man from Bodden Town was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of George Ian Duffell in West Bay on 14 October. He was also arrested in relation to outstanding warrants and remains in custody as the investigation continues. He is the second man arrested in relation to the killing of Duffell, who was stabbed during a fight at a yard on Birch Tree Hill Road. However, no one has yet been charged with the local man’s murder.