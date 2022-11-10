Second man charged in gambling shop murder

Harry Elliott

(CNS): A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Harry Elliott, a former prison officer who was gunned down at a gambling shop in George Town earlier this year. The George Town man is the second person accused of killing Elliott on the evening of Monday, 25 April, as Justin Kyle Jackson was charged earlier this year.

The man, who has not been identified by police, appeared in court yesterday and was remanded in custody until Friday, when he is expected to appear in the Grand Court.