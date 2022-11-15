Robbery toll climbs to eight over last two weeks

(CNS): The police have added another two robbery investigations to their current list of stick-ups and muggings across Grand Cayman, with eight happening since the beginning of this month and a dozen since the end of September, most of which have involved guns and other weapons. There were two robberies on Friday evening at George Town grocery stores, including one where the storekeeper was assaulted and an attempted robbery in the street of a food delivery driver.

Despite the serious crime spike, there has still been no comment from police management about increasing patrols or work being done to stem the use of guns.

In this latest batch of three violent crimes, the first took place at Uncle Clem’s Grocery Store located on Mary Street. At around 7:45pm someone broke the glass doors, sending the people inside the shop running for the back door. One person was slightly injured as they escaped the robbers, who were armed with a machete and an axe. The two men, wearing masks and hoodies, entered through the smashed door and stole money from the cash register then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Around five minutes later, in Diaz Lane, close to the store, a delivery driver was leaving the area after making a delivery when someone banged on his car window. The driver saw two masked men, one carrying an axe who began banging on his vehicle with that axe. As a result, he sped off from the location and escaped uninjured with nothing taken, though the car was damaged.

At around 8:20pm two men wearing dark-coloured clothing and hoodies entered the Asian Retailer store located on Shedden Road brandishing a firearm. The robbers demanded money and assaulted the storekeeper before making off with an undisclosed quantity of cash in an unknown direction.

All three incidents are being investigated by the RCIPS and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.