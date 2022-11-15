Robbery toll climbs to eight over last two weeks
(CNS): The police have added another two robbery investigations to their current list of stick-ups and muggings across Grand Cayman, with eight happening since the beginning of this month and a dozen since the end of September, most of which have involved guns and other weapons. There were two robberies on Friday evening at George Town grocery stores, including one where the storekeeper was assaulted and an attempted robbery in the street of a food delivery driver.
Despite the serious crime spike, there has still been no comment from police management about increasing patrols or work being done to stem the use of guns.
In this latest batch of three violent crimes, the first took place at Uncle Clem’s Grocery Store located on Mary Street. At around 7:45pm someone broke the glass doors, sending the people inside the shop running for the back door. One person was slightly injured as they escaped the robbers, who were armed with a machete and an axe. The two men, wearing masks and hoodies, entered through the smashed door and stole money from the cash register then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Around five minutes later, in Diaz Lane, close to the store, a delivery driver was leaving the area after making a delivery when someone banged on his car window. The driver saw two masked men, one carrying an axe who began banging on his vehicle with that axe. As a result, he sped off from the location and escaped uninjured with nothing taken, though the car was damaged.
At around 8:20pm two men wearing dark-coloured clothing and hoodies entered the Asian Retailer store located on Shedden Road brandishing a firearm. The robbers demanded money and assaulted the storekeeper before making off with an undisclosed quantity of cash in an unknown direction.
All three incidents are being investigated by the RCIPS and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
Pretty soon it will be safer to live in Kingston Jamaica than Cayman.
Our crime is in the rise sgd the RCIPS are having an award ceremony ?
There’s no problem, this is all but a slight scuff on our community. If there was a hint of a real problem Gov Roper would be all over it, he’s the one with his finger on the pulse, he’s our champion.
Did you read that Mr Roper, it’s now come to a ******* axe !! 🪓😔
Cayman must love crime for nothing is done about it and from the Governor down are not even saying any thing about it.
Wow! The Cayman Islands must be trying to set new records on robbery and theft! And where are the police????? Well, no one knows where they are, but they seem to be having trouble stopping different kinds of robbery, and the reason appears to be a lack of leadership. Will some intelligent person tell me why robberies are getting to be a common occurrence in Grand Cayman? And how about the increase in the handguns? Where are they coming from? When the parliament wakes up and makes carrying an illegal firearm punishable by death, the carrying of illegal weapons will drop… GUARANTEED!
The chickens are coming home to roost and the Govt. does not want to support Caymanians. Way too many people let down.
Incredible that with this sudden spike I am still yet to see a single police car on patrol, anywhere, ever.
Perhaps old school justice is necessary with these punks instead of snowflake sentencing.
I think one of the problems facing law enforcement is people taking advantage of being able to hide their identity. There should be a ban on people driving around with balaclavas and t-shirts wrapped around their faces. I believe that this is an attempt by many to hide their identity from traffic cameras, police, etc. You see so many construction workers and day labourers driving and walking around OUTDOORS with their faces covered. Don’t tell me COVID is their main concern.
Also, we need to limit the number of Jamaicans in the police service. It is well known that Jamaican police officers in Cayman are intimidated by the possibility of criminals retaliating against their family members in Jamaica. This creates a Police service that is afraid to go after the bad guys. It has been happening here for decades and it needs to stop. If Jamaican officers here in Cayman can’t do their jobs because of the potential of their families being harmed in Jamaica, then we shouldn’t hire them.
Dumb and dumber appear to have been released recently.
How will continued rising crime be spun into a “stable crime” affirmative confirmation narrative by this RCIPS’ leadership ahead of their Champagne-fueled Ritz Ballroom Awards ceremony? Or will this be the wider law-abiding public’s fault again? They should chastise us again, that always works. Mansplain how you’re disappointed, and how it’s not acceptable, when it’s your job to get out there and disincentivize opportunistic crime before it happens.
If they cant do anything about people running into power poles and being on the scene when the police arrive, what makes you think they are capable of doing anything about armed robberies?
Looks like the COP is running the opposite of Zero Tolerance Policing – here we have Cayman Tolerance Policing – do whatever the hell you like with no fear of repercussions.