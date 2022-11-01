Robber flees with cash after sandwich shop stick-up
(CNS): Police are on the lookout for yet another armed robber after a stick-up at the Subway sandwich shop at The Reef Resort on the Queen’s Highway in East End around 7pm Monday. A masked man entered the shop wielding a firearm and demanded cash from the staff. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed quantity of money in a silver sedan. The suspect was about 5’10” tall, of light complexion, and dressed all in black, including his mask, gloves and shoes.
This is now the sixth robbery police are investigating in Grand Cayman over the last month, five of which involved guns. So far this year there have been at least 18 armed robberies at stores, gas stations and on the streets. It follows a robbery at the weekend at a gas station in Bodden Town, where three of the four armed robbers had firearms and made off with cash, booze and cigarettes.
This latest heist is under investigation by Bodden Town CID. Anyone with any information is asked to call 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website.
We live on a tiny island, surely cctv tracking can catch these people in a matter of hours. How do you rob a place by east end fosters and get away with it? With a gun! If this was a small us or uk town. Which on average are far bigger than cayman, the guy would be in jail by now.
Cayman safety….
SMB gone, 30 storey buildings proposed, low income workers over crowding residences, environment being destroyed and armed crime on the increase, – so they paved paradise and continue to **** everything up besides the parking lot
We are letting these JA criminals in and in return they are turning these islands into another Jamaica. When will the madness stop?
I was nearby and have video of the car involved but don’t trust the police. How can I send it to the news company?
CNS: You can email it to us info@caymannewsservice.com
I understand and respect this yet here we are, incredible, – are you listening COP Byrne.
Good stuff CNS 👍
We really need to start putting these f******s away for a long time, enough with the half assed sentences. Lock em up, throw away the key.
Jamaica is here to stay.
Imagine being stupid enough to use a gun to rob a sandwich store???
The deli meat in a 6 inch sub probably has more brains.
At least he was bright enough not to take one of their awful sandwiches.
Well, what do you think would be appropriate?