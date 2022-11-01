Robber flees with cash after sandwich shop stick-up

Location of Subway in East End

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for yet another armed robber after a stick-up at the Subway sandwich shop at The Reef Resort on the Queen’s Highway in East End around 7pm Monday. A masked man entered the shop wielding a firearm and demanded cash from the staff. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed quantity of money in a silver sedan. The suspect was about 5’10” tall, of light complexion, and dressed all in black, including his mask, gloves and shoes.

This is now the sixth robbery police are investigating in Grand Cayman over the last month, five of which involved guns. So far this year there have been at least 18 armed robberies at stores, gas stations and on the streets. It follows a robbery at the weekend at a gas station in Bodden Town, where three of the four armed robbers had firearms and made off with cash, booze and cigarettes.

This latest heist is under investigation by Bodden Town CID. Anyone with any information is asked to call 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website.