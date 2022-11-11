Public appeal made for suspect burglars

Mitchum Kenjo Wood (left) and Al Handel Pearson

(CNS): The police are appealing to the public to help them track down two burglary suspects. Al Handel Pearson (48) and Mitchum Kenjo Wood (35) are both wanted in relation to several burglary offences, according to a release from the RCIPS. Pearson is about 6’2″ tall, bald, of slim build with a dark complexion and known to frequent the George Town area. Wood is about 5’11” tall, of slim build with dark hair and a brown complexion and known to frequent the Bodden Town area.

The public is reminded that according to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, a person may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anyone who spots either man is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.