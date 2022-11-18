Privy Council’s stranglehold Caribbean LGBTQIA+ people

(Colours Caribbean): The UK Privy Council, comprising judges of the UK Supreme Court, continues to enable the oppression of LGBTQIA+ people in the Caribbean by reversing progressive lower court decisions and upholding the enforceability and constitutionality of anti-LGBTQIA+ laws in those states (most of which were themselves introduced by the UK).

Five British judges from the Privy Council of the United Kingdom (the Privy Council) are currently visiting the Cayman Islands and were greeted with a special Grand Court opening ceremony at the Halls of Justice. However, it is worth examining the role that the Privy Council has played, and continues to play, in the Caribbean with respect to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or asexual (LGBTQIA+) people.

In brief, the Privy Council continues to enable the oppression of LGBTQIA+ people in the Caribbean by upholding Colonial Era laws imposed centuries ago by the British Empire and hindering or outright reversing any progress made to rectify them by local Caribbean courts.

A recent report explores how pre-colonial historical studies indicate that people in the Caribbean region, today generally identifying as LGBTQIA+, were neither repressed nor stigmatised by some pre-colonial cultures but positively valued by them. This accepting attitude “collided head-on with the culture and legislation of the colonizing countries which, throughout European history, had become brutal and sadistic towards [LGBTQIA+] people”.

As such and contrary to popular belief, the phenomena of segregation and criminalisation of LGBTQIA+ people in the Anglophone Caribbean are a direct consequence of Colonial Era laws exported to the region by the British Empire.

Those Colonial Era laws are precisely the ones for which former British Prime Minister Theresa May offered an apology in 2018: “These laws were often put in place by my own country. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now. As the UK’s Prime Minister, I deeply regret both the fact that such laws were introduced, and the legacy of discrimination, violence and even death that persists today.”

Against this background, justices of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (SCUK), who also serve as members of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC), recently determined that the constitutions of Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, enacted by the UK Parliament, do not require the legalisation of same-sex marriage and that equality for LGBTQIA+ people is not a constitutional requirement.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Privy Council reiterated its decision of 2004 in (Boyce v. The Queen, 2004, et al) that all colonial laws are immune from constitutional challenge, regardless of how inhumane or degrading they may be, thus facilitating the constitutionality of colonial laws that criminalise and discriminate against LGBTQIA+ people.

The argument that the Privy Council “simply applies the law” fails when one acknowledges that it had competing authoritative choices for the possible outcomes in all three cases but preferred approaches that are pernicious to the basic human rights of a disfranchised and vulnerable minority of the Caribbean.

In the absence of an explanation as to those choices, the Privy Council demonstrated homophobic and racist political inclinations in these three cases. This is particularly revealed in the Bermuda case.

In Bermuda, the majority not only reversed the decision of every single judge in the jurisdiction who believed that the constitution provides “equality for all” including LGBTQIA+ people, claiming that the UK Parliament did not pass a constitution for Bermuda that would allow it to be expounded to protect this minority, but more disturbingly, the Privy Council changed decades of case law precedent and applied the costs to the LGBTQIA+ respondents in Bermuda.

While denying equality for all under the law may have some twisted legal justification, there is no legal explanation as to why the Privy Council would allocate costs to the respondent, particularly after the LGBTQIA+ respondent was dragged to the Privy Council by the Bermuda Government after the Bermuda Government lost in all instances in the Bermudian courts.

The Privy Council hasn’t bothered to explain the departure from its own precedent in the Bermuda case.

Conclusion:

It is crucial to understand that the Privy Council’s decisions are not the result of British judges refraining from intervening but rather actively halting and reversing judicial progress regarding LGBTQIA+ rights delivered by Caribbean home-grown judges over the last 20 years.

The Privy Council is the last remnant of British colonialism holding effective imperial power, regardless of the alleged independence of the jurisdictions and in 2022, is responsible for hindering progress for human rights in the region without recourse to the regional American human rights system.

No apex court in the Americas has so consistently denied LGBTQIA+ people the ability to assert and advance their rights under their constitutions in modern times as the British Privy Council is doing, and it is for these many reasons why Colours Caribbean does not welcome the Privy Council to the Cayman Islands.