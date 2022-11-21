Poor prison security deprives inmates of rights

Justin Ramoon (far left) and Osbourne Douglas escorted by prison officers as the court visits the scene of Jason Powery’s murder in 2016

(CNS): A lawyer representing Justin Ramoon told the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) on Friday that his Caymanian client, who was moved to the UK to serve a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years for the murder of Jason Powery, hadn’t seen his son for five years because of the inadequacies at HMP Northward. Hugh Southey KC told the high court that the authorities in Cayman have known for years that the prison is not fit to hold category A inmates but have done nothing to address the issue and have instead shipped them off to Britain.

In the final case of the historic sitting here in the Cayman Islands of the JCPC, the last court of appeal for British Overseas Territories, Southey, instructed by local attorneys Samson Law, set out the grounds of appeal for his client based on questions about whether or not due consideration was given to his basic human rights when he was moved.

He also challenged the Grand Court’s power to hold a closed material procedure (CMP) to determine the claim that Ramoon had brought against his removal under the Bill of Rights after he was sent to the UK.

The problem with the CMP was that neither Ramoon nor his attorneys were allowed to see the material on which the governor had based his decision and signed the order to ship him to Britain. Ramoon was moved from HMP Northward in 2017 under a 19th Century law largely because the authorities claimed he and others were still engaged in serious crime from behind bars and the prison was not secure enough to hold him safely. He was not given any notice or any opportunity to make representations until after he had been transferred to a prison in England.

Justin Ramoon

Ramoon is one of three men serving life sentences in Britain because of concerns about national security. One is Osbourne Douglas, Ramoon’s brother and co-conspirator who is also serving a 34-year-life term for the murder of Powery outside a George Town bar in 2015 in a gang-related assassination. The brothers have also been split up, serving their sentences in prions that are understood to be several hundred miles apart. The third man is Elmer Wright, who is serving a minimum 21-year life term in connection with a violent home invasion.

All three men and any other future planned transfers will be impacted by the JCPC’s decision in this case, and the result has implications for local security and the basic family rights of the men. Despite being in jail for serious crimes, the prisoners still have a right to visits from family members.

The government has argued that there is compelling intelligence that Ramoon continued to orchestrate gang-related activities in prison, including conspiracy to murder, the smuggling of drugs, firearms and hitmen into Cayman, threats to staff at HMP Northward and assaults on other inmates. This information was based on a number of undisclosed sources, including prison informants.

But Southey told the JCPC hearing the case that Ramoon’s legal team had never seen the material and were unable to challenge it or argue that another solution to the management of the risk, if real, could be found instead of his transfer. He pointed out that the problem with the prison security lies at the feet of the authorities here, given how long they have known of HMP Northward’s limitations.

He said this point was illustrated by the attorney general’s own admission that once a new prison, or at least a high-security wing, is constructed, Ramoon could be returned to this jurisdiction where all of his family, with which he had close ties, still reside.

But much of his arguments focused on the legality of the closed-door hearing where the crown presented material to the judge hearing the case without the defence getting to see any of it. Although an independent advocate was allowed to sit in on the CMP, that person was unable to share any information with the defence team.

Southey laid out extensive technical arguments but the thrust was to question how the governor, as the decision maker, could fairly justify that decision if the material could not be properly aired and the details could never be shared, an essential part of the justice system. Everyone, including prisoners, has a right to a fair procedure, he said, and in this case his client did not get a fair hearing.

The crown’s lawyer has argued that the risk Ramoon poses to the community is very high and for national security reasons the governor is simply not allowed in law to disclose the details on which he made his decision. But he said the CMP was a fair alternative to the completely closed public immunity hearing, which was the only other option, since there was an independent pair of eyes in the room looking at the proceedings on Ramoon’s behalf, although unable to advocate for him.

The case was heard by President Lord Reed sitting alongside Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Briggs and Lord Kitchin. It was adjourned for deliberation and the justices are expected to deliver their verdict at an unspecified time in the New Year.