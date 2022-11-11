Police urge vigilance over stolen licence plates
(CNS): The RCIPS has raised concerns about a recent spate of reports of vehicle licence plates being stolen. In at least one instance, stolen registration plates were placed on another vehicle that was then used during the commission of other offences, the RCIPS said in a release on Friday. The police are urging people to be vigilant and ensure that their licence plates are always attached to their vehicles, and if found to be missing to report the matter immediately.
People can report lost or stolen registration plates by contacting their nearest police station.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
I thought these new plates were not able to be removed from your vehicle. Or, like the security cameras, were we sold a pile of s$$t?? Why were they installed if they have no usable features??!! Waste of money from the government led by Sir A…
wait, I thought these new plates couldn’t be stolen because of the rf thingy or whatever that was attached to the tag on the windshield?
Ita not only stolen newer license plates. These criminals taking the old yellow plates off old crashed vehicles sitting in some yard somewhere and putting them on their car and driving around like a menace.
And they can’t be tracked by Poluce using the registration number because it’s not current.
If someone is caught with the wrong or a stolen license ate on their car, the Police should seize the car on the spot.
Then these idiots will feel it.