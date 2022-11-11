Police urge vigilance over stolen licence plates

(CNS): The RCIPS has raised concerns about a recent spate of reports of vehicle licence plates being stolen. In at least one instance, stolen registration plates were placed on another vehicle that was then used during the commission of other offences, the RCIPS said in a release on Friday. The police are urging people to be vigilant and ensure that their licence plates are always attached to their vehicles, and if found to be missing to report the matter immediately.

People can report lost or stolen registration plates by contacting their nearest police station.