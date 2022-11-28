Police looking for rogue school bus driver

School bus on wrong side of the road

(CNS): The driver of a school bus who was caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the road in order to beat the morning traffic in Red Bay last week has not only angered commuters and worried parents but has also caught the attention of the police. (See video below.) A spokesperson for the RCIPS Traffic Unit told CNS that they are taking steps to identify the driver involved and intend to prosecute.

“The type of manoeuvre the video shows is dangerous and illegal, and persons caught doing so risk losing their licence,” the traffic unit said. “Our officers will be attending the school to warn drivers against engaging in this type of driving behaviour, and if the driver is located, they will be prosecuted accordingly.”

The poor driving habits on local roads are well documented and illustrated by the number of crashes reported every day. But there are also concerns that road rage is on the rise. Tensions are mounting behind the wheel as people sit in endless traffic lines morning after morning as they make their way to work, and drivers attempting to beat the traffic queues by cutting off other vehicles fuel evermore anger and frustration.

Local social media pages are littered with dashcam footage of drivers behaving badly and adding to the near-permanent commuter chaos on local roads.

The traffic mess was exacerbated during the Friday evening rush hour on 18 November when the entire capital ground to a halt because the roads around the harbourfront were closed for the Pirates Fest activities, for which Premier Wayne Panton issued a national apology.

He also said that the government was going to address the unrestricted importation of cars as one way of managing the volume of traffic on the roads, in addition to plans to both widen existing roads and construct the controversial East-West Arterial extension.