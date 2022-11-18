Police focused on gang of local robbery suspects
(CNS): Detectives working on the long list of armed robbery investigations have honed in on what Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said is around ten local suspects in a loosely affiliated crime gang. The police believe that these men are behind most of the recent stick-ups across Grand Cayman over the last three months. Since August, police have been working on almost two dozen unsolved robberies and muggings but Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said officers were now closing in on the culprits.
At a press briefing about the current crime spike, held in the RCIPS headquarters on Thursday, Lansdown explained that detectives are painstakingly piecing together hours and hours of CCTV footage to track the movements of the suspects to get the evidence needed to arrest and then charge the men responsible for these armed heists at shops, restaurants and gambling dens, as well as on the street.
He said it can take a long time to put together the footage to reveal the identity of these robbers, who are “forensically aware” and using masks, hoods, long sleeves and gloves to cover up.
Police have also seen “three cars constantly in the picture”, the commissioner said. All of these are Hondas but the robbers are stealing number plates from other vehicles and using a different one each time they commit a crime. Two of those cars have now been now seized but a third silver Honda is still out there being used in these heists.
At least two of the suspects in the latest incidents have been charged with other crimes, including a previous robbery, but officers are close to securing the evidence they need to arrest several more, Lansdown told the press.
Byrne said that this group of at least ten local men were all known to the police and most of them have served time in prison, some having been recently released. He said that the police were focused on securing the evidence needed to charge and remand the culprits in custody.
Of the 23 incidents since August that the RCIPS are classifying as robberies, at least 20 involved firearms, including one where a long gun was used to threaten the victims, he said. However, despite the presence of a gun in most of the robberies, no shots have been fired in any of the cases.
It seems that in each case the robbers are focused on cash and have targetted ten retail establishments and six illegal gambling locations. The other incidents are largely more opportunistic street muggings, where the robbers have grabbed phones or jewellery from people on the street or sitting in cars.
The RCIPS has “significantly increased” the visible and covert patrols of officers, Byrne said, adding that with the busy pre-Christmas commercial period now beginning, businesses are even more vulnerable. He urged people to be careful and vigilant, to reduce on the amount of cash they have on their premises and ensure that any CCTV systems they have are in good working order.
“Don’t make it profitable for people to engage in the robberies they have been committing,” the commissioner urged. He asked people in the community to come forward with any information they have and reminded everyone that it is an offence to help people who have committed a crime.
Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton said he wanted to reassure the public that they can have trust and confidence that the RCIPS is being proactive and working hard behind the scenes to track down those responsible. He said they were doing everything they could to bring these people to justice. “We are doing everything we possibly can, but obviously, we need evidence,” he said.
As an example of the proactive work the RCIPS is undertaking, Walton noted that so far this year, the firearms unit has recovered 15 illegal guns from the streets.
Poor Pete is in over his head.
RCIPS “closing in” on the robbers??! LOL!!
If they manage to make an arrest, it lasts a few days, then release on Police bail, then nothing more! No charges follow.
The few times when charges follow, the cases are so weak that DPP fails to convict.
Robbers back at large and emboldened!!
Despite the headline CNS, IMO the likelihood of RCIPS stemming this alarming trend any time soon is looking kind of blurry.
This will take some hard field work, something that our force of desk jockeys and cruiser zombies aren’t known for.
So I guess in true Keystone Cops fashion it’ll be swarmed by every division leaving other important duties like traffic less enforced than it already is.
RCIPS found the several pounds of cocaine and ganja stolen from the secure lock up at GT Central yet? Did anybody get suspended or fired?
This is another reason why the public lost confidence in the Cayman’s keystone cops.
Has anybody been suspended or fired for the poor dog who died?
the nationalist language used in the Cayman Islands recently, particularly since pact came in, is reflective of the world in general, with countries becoming more introverted and seeking to find someone to blame for a countries woes. its must easier than looking at oneself critically. of course the muppets currently representing the people are blameless and doing what’s best for the majority. yeah right.
Quite interesting indeed on this ongoing saga only thing missing is the perpetrators having a nickname like the “Slippery Bandits” or maybe the “Disappearing Honda Naughty Boys”. Hey Petey pass me the Corn Pops.
So stop releasing them? Lock em up for good this time. Pricks!
no respect for the police-farce after the jon-jon incident.
“The RCIPS has “significantly increased” the visible and covert patrols of officers”
LMAO, is he delusional, deranged or just a complete mug and being lied to by his staff?
Please comment below how many police officers you have seen in the last few weeks, even just police cars.
Drive to East End from West Bay and back any weekend and you’re likely to not see a single patrol the entire time.
Where the hell are all these patrols? We are 25th in the world on the list of police officers per 100k. Where the hell are they?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_number_of_police_officers
I counted only 4 police officers at Pirates Week festival on Saturday. I regularly take long drives and hardly ever see police officers.
The only police I ever see are when they are sitting in Lime Tree Bay parking lot or just in front of Lloyd’s on West Bay road when they are trying to catch speeders. Yet I still regularly see people speeding on the highways.
Hope he checks their status papers
“Sad deluded bastard of the week” comment, 9:17. I guess you believe we Caymanians aren’t smart enough or are too lazy and unreliable to carry out these crimes?
‘The RCIPS has “significantly increased” the visible and covert patrols of officers’ – surely this is just a direct lie! Unless they are all ‘covert’. The only officers I ever see are in their cars in the Fosters carpark.
In relation to this spate of robberies, I wonder if RCIPS is checking their own work rosters and activities of their own off-duty “officers”?
At least to rule them out?
Thanks for running this. As a former officer, it’s tiresome seeing armchair commentators dishing out the advice. It’s obvious they know who has been doing this, but gathering the evidence takes time. It’s not a 2 hour Hollywood movie, and montages don’t really exist in criminal justice.
If community members chimed in, even anonymously, it would be a big step.
I’m only talking about serious crime by the way. I fully acknowledge that the policing of the roads is terrible!
except we are afriad of the same cops you ask us to tell info too. we know too much about how they will sell us out to the criminals and then even intimidate witnesses.
if they patrolled the roads better I bet they’d get some of these losers.
Traffic policing cuts and eliminates other crime too. If cops were actually out in those fancy patrol cars we bought them, patrolling with their eyes open, challenging all of the traffic law infractions on the books, even if limited to defined high priority security and threat “beats”, there would be radically less opportunistic violent crime too, because an interception response would be much more probable in seconds rather than quarters of hours. However, the criminals know the cops are disinclined to do anything beyond Purple Ribbon season beyond cashing their paycheques, that policing for the day generally ends before midnight, which gives them the latitude and opportunistic discretion to roll the dice and win every bet they make.
But but but the CMR crowd said it was these pesky illegal foreign workers who should be deported. Now what they gonna do when it’s one of their own? No doubt it will be everyone else’s fault they went bad. Poor Caymanians who couldn’t get a job because of the foreigners with their work permits. Caymankind!
Excuse me! It behooves me to say your comment is deeply offensive and has a lot of negative energy. On the contrary Caymanians are highly regarded worldwide and are trailblazers in new innovations and development. Nibble on those apples bobo.
Highly regarded armed robbers? Indeed those apples taste sour bobo! 🤡