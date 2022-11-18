Police focused on gang of local robbery suspects

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne (left) and Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown

(CNS): Detectives working on the long list of armed robbery investigations have honed in on what Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said is around ten local suspects in a loosely affiliated crime gang. The police believe that these men are behind most of the recent stick-ups across Grand Cayman over the last three months. Since August, police have been working on almost two dozen unsolved robberies and muggings but Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said officers were now closing in on the culprits.

At a press briefing about the current crime spike, held in the RCIPS headquarters on Thursday, Lansdown explained that detectives are painstakingly piecing together hours and hours of CCTV footage to track the movements of the suspects to get the evidence needed to arrest and then charge the men responsible for these armed heists at shops, restaurants and gambling dens, as well as on the street.

He said it can take a long time to put together the footage to reveal the identity of these robbers, who are “forensically aware” and using masks, hoods, long sleeves and gloves to cover up.

Police have also seen “three cars constantly in the picture”, the commissioner said. All of these are Hondas but the robbers are stealing number plates from other vehicles and using a different one each time they commit a crime. Two of those cars have now been now seized but a third silver Honda is still out there being used in these heists.

At least two of the suspects in the latest incidents have been charged with other crimes, including a previous robbery, but officers are close to securing the evidence they need to arrest several more, Lansdown told the press.

Byrne said that this group of at least ten local men were all known to the police and most of them have served time in prison, some having been recently released. He said that the police were focused on securing the evidence needed to charge and remand the culprits in custody.

Of the 23 incidents since August that the RCIPS are classifying as robberies, at least 20 involved firearms, including one where a long gun was used to threaten the victims, he said. However, despite the presence of a gun in most of the robberies, no shots have been fired in any of the cases.

It seems that in each case the robbers are focused on cash and have targetted ten retail establishments and six illegal gambling locations. The other incidents are largely more opportunistic street muggings, where the robbers have grabbed phones or jewellery from people on the street or sitting in cars.

The RCIPS has “significantly increased” the visible and covert patrols of officers, Byrne said, adding that with the busy pre-Christmas commercial period now beginning, businesses are even more vulnerable. He urged people to be careful and vigilant, to reduce on the amount of cash they have on their premises and ensure that any CCTV systems they have are in good working order.

“Don’t make it profitable for people to engage in the robberies they have been committing,” the commissioner urged. He asked people in the community to come forward with any information they have and reminded everyone that it is an offence to help people who have committed a crime.

Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton said he wanted to reassure the public that they can have trust and confidence that the RCIPS is being proactive and working hard behind the scenes to track down those responsible. He said they were doing everything they could to bring these people to justice. “We are doing everything we possibly can, but obviously, we need evidence,” he said.

As an example of the proactive work the RCIPS is undertaking, Walton noted that so far this year, the firearms unit has recovered 15 illegal guns from the streets.