PC judge stresses global importance of Cayman’s courts

Lord Reed at the Opening of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in Grand Cayman, 15 November 2022

(CNS): At the opening of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council on Tuesday, its president, Lord Reed of Allermuir, said that some of the most important cases for the development of the common law around the world, in countries like Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore as well as the UK, are decided by the JCPC on cases from the Cayman Islands. In his address at the historic event, being held here for the first time, he said the work it does is important to the life and prosperity of these islands.

“Judgments that we issue in cases from these islands are cited by lawyers and courts around the world, demonstrating the quality of justice available in these islands and supporting the excellent work done by the judiciary in the islands themselves,” the president said at a special opening ceremony to mark the occasion. “This is particularly important to the prosperity of the islands, as confidence in the legal system is an important factor in supporting international investment and the financial services industry.”

Lord Reed and his colleagues on the JCPC will be here in Cayman until the end of the week. They will hear three diverse local cases that that have made their way to the highest appeal court for the Cayman Islands.

Responding to a welcome from Attorney General Samuel Bulgin and Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) President Erik Bodden, Lord Reed said it was an important occasion in the history of the Judicial Committee.

“It is a privilege for us to serve as the final court of appeal for the Cayman Islands. That means serving all the people of the islands. Our work is important to life in the islands, and to the prosperity of the islands. That is a heavy responsibility, and one that we take very seriously,” he said.

Keen to show how accessible the court is, all of the hearings are open to the public this week. They are being held in one of the new courtrooms at the new Halls of Justice in the former Scotiabank building in George Town. As is the norm for the Privy Council, the sessions are being streamed online here and can be found on CIGTV’s Youtube channel.