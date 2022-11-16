PC judge stresses global importance of Cayman’s courts
(CNS): At the opening of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council on Tuesday, its president, Lord Reed of Allermuir, said that some of the most important cases for the development of the common law around the world, in countries like Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore as well as the UK, are decided by the JCPC on cases from the Cayman Islands. In his address at the historic event, being held here for the first time, he said the work it does is important to the life and prosperity of these islands.
“Judgments that we issue in cases from these islands are cited by lawyers and courts around the world, demonstrating the quality of justice available in these islands and supporting the excellent work done by the judiciary in the islands themselves,” the president said at a special opening ceremony to mark the occasion. “This is particularly important to the prosperity of the islands, as confidence in the legal system is an important factor in supporting international investment and the financial services industry.”
Lord Reed and his colleagues on the JCPC will be here in Cayman until the end of the week. They will hear three diverse local cases that that have made their way to the highest appeal court for the Cayman Islands.
Responding to a welcome from Attorney General Samuel Bulgin and Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) President Erik Bodden, Lord Reed said it was an important occasion in the history of the Judicial Committee.
“It is a privilege for us to serve as the final court of appeal for the Cayman Islands. That means serving all the people of the islands. Our work is important to life in the islands, and to the prosperity of the islands. That is a heavy responsibility, and one that we take very seriously,” he said.
Keen to show how accessible the court is, all of the hearings are open to the public this week. They are being held in one of the new courtrooms at the new Halls of Justice in the former Scotiabank building in George Town. As is the norm for the Privy Council, the sessions are being streamed online here and can be found on CIGTV’s Youtube channel.
See details of the three cases the court will hear below:
FamilyMart China Holding Co Ltd (Respondent) v Ting Chuan (Cayman Islands) Holding Corporation (Appellant) (Cayman Islands) – JCPC 2020/0055
HEB Enterprises Ltd and another (Respondents) v Bernice Richards (as Personal Representative of the Estate of Anthony Richards, Deceased) (Appellant) (Cayman Islands) – JCPC 2020/0087
Justin Ramoon (Appellant) v Governor of the Cayman Islands and another (Respondent) (Cayman Islands) – JCPC 2022/0066
See the speeches in the CNS Library and the ceremonial opening below:
Rather ironically I heard the legal aid lady talking to the lawyer who is representing the Caymanian brothers – complaining about legal aid, she was telling the new Chief Justice. The Lawyer looked really embarrassed. Is the privy council only available to those who can afford it? And who else will pay the fees for prisoners if not the cayman government. Is it not time we faced up to our responsibilities? What is the point in having a bill of rights if we are not going to be able to challenge any possible breaches?
From what I read on the website this argument is about decisions being made behind closed doors. Not about prisoners. This is a big thing if allowed to happen and very dangerous. It’s worrying that there are complaints being made within hearing of the public about the funding of such issues. Embarrassing but unfortunately not unsurprising. The counsel said they would meet with the people of these islands perhaps it can be raised with them directly.