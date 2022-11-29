Panton: We must face truths about violence

(CNS): Last Friday was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which launched the global 16 Days of Activism. In his statement to mark the event, Premier Wayne Panton said the community is being challenged to confront some uncomfortable truths about what is taking place within Cayman’s homes, institutions and the country, saying these were “truths that we must confront if there is to be a change for the better”. He added, “Ending violence against women is everyone’s business, and I encourage every one of us to learn more about the ways that we can each make a difference in our community.”

The annual campaign, coordinated locally by the Gender Affairs Unit, started in 1991 to raise awareness and combat all forms of violence against women and girls. Gender-based violence (GBV) is any act of sexual, physical, psychological, mental, economic or emotional abuse that is perpetrated against individuals based on socially ascribed differences between men and women.

“Under this umbrella, domestic violence remains a serious issue which warrants attention and resources, but it is also vital that we recognise other forms of abuse happening within our society,” Panton said in his message about the campaign.

Global statistics suggest that as many as one in three women have had to face some kind of gender violence, and a woman or girl is killed by someone in their family every eleven minutes.

Women and girls are disproportionately affected, but men, boys and the LGBTQ+ community are also targets of gender-based violence resulting from the perceived power imbalances within the norms of masculinity and femininity. Global statistics indicate that one in seven men are affected by GBV. But the premier warned that statistics can obscure reality.

“Global statistics have their purpose, but far too often we look to these as a reason to pat ourselves on the back because things here at home aren’t ‘as bad’ as other places, forgetting that we have our own challenges, inequalities and violence with which to contend,” the premier said.

Panton also offered his support to the many local entities that have done incredible work over the years to raise awareness and educate our community on the impacts of gender-based violence.

“The Family Resource Centre (formerly the Women’s Resource Centre), along with the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, the Gender Affairs Unit, and the Alliance to End Domestic Violence, have been leaders in addressing domestic violence in our community,” he said.

“Similarly, civic groups and organisations, such as Gender Equality Cayman, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, and the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens, are to be commended for the work they do to protect the rights of women and other vulnerable groups. All of these entities work together to provide assistance and support services to survivors and their families, and mechanisms to ensure violent perpetrators are held accountable,” he added.