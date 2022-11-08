Pageant 2nd runner-up stands in for troubled queen

Hayley Grizzel

(CNS): The Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant’s second runner-up, Hayley Grizzel, was at the launch of the Cayman Airways Los Angeles route this weekend because the actual holder of the beauty contest’s crown remains away from the public eye as a result of a criminal trial.

Tiffany Conolly is expected back in court on 5 December facing allegations of assault, so Grizzel stood in for her wearing her runner-up sash.

The duties of the local beauty pageant winners of both the Miss World and the Miss Universe franchises include acting as Tourism Ambassadors for the Cayman Islands. Pageant organisers said on social media that Grizzel was selected to make her first international appearance to mark the events surrounding the new direct flight from Grand Cayman to Los Angeles by the national flag carrier.

While Conolly has been banned from public appearances as Miss Cayman Islands Universe until her case is over, the committee recently said they were preparing Chloe Powery-Doxey, the first runner-up, to represent Cayman at the Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, in January. It is not clear why she was not asked to stand in for Conolly for this event.

Having been suspended more or less since she was awarded the title and the reality of her situation was made clear to the committee, Conolly has made almost no public appearances or done anything related to the role. Nevertheless, she has been awarded a scholarship and is receiving the stipend that comes with the title.