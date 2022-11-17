Nine more Cuban migrants arrive on Brac

Cuban migrants off the coast of Cayman Brac on Tuesday (Photo by CBC)

(CNS): Another nine Cuban migrants in two separate boats arrived on the south side of Cayman Brac around 4:30pm on Tuesday, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) has reported. The latest arrivals are being processed on the Brac, where there are now more than a hundred migrants being held at temporary housing created on the Agricultural Grounds until they can be transported to Grand Cayman.

By the end of September government had spent around CI$1.3 million on supporting migrants, including those who have been here for some time and the dozens of new arrivals this year.

Last week officials outlined some of the challenges that CBC faces, such as the lengthy process of dealing with asylum claims. But there are also concerns about the poor quality of the vessels and inadequate supplies aboard the small boats that are carrying the Cubans on their perilous journey, usually to Central America.

CBC has also been dealing with inquiries from Cubans who have not heard from their family members. “CBC is being inundated with requests from people in Cuba seeking information on their loved ones who embarked on the dangerous journey,” the minister for border control, Chris Saunders, said last week as he noted the desperate circumstances that are driving people to leave Cuba.

The journey from Cuba to Honduras is over seven hundred miles but in some cases the migrants have already run out of food and even water by the time they reach Cayman Brac.