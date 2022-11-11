Minister: We must enforce immigration laws

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders

(CNS): Labour Minister Christopher Saunders has commended staff from his key department, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), for the work they are doing enforcing the immigration laws. Over the nine months from the start of the year through September WORC issued fines totalling CI$273,000 to rogue employers and people working illegally after several workplace busts. “I’m very pleased to see the emphasis WORC is putting on compliance and enforcement,” Saunders said. “We must consistently reinforce a strong message of deterrence.”

On the basis of suspected work permit violations, WORC teams have carried out a number of joint operations with the RCIPS this year and found dozens of people breaching the law. From January to October, 78 breaches were detected and $235,095 in fines were collected. Another $38,000 remains outstanding and over $6,000 is in the hands of the courts because the violators are unable to pay.

Five more people have been arrested for permit violations over the last two months and their employers are also now under investigation.

“Our immigration laws are in place to protect Caymanians from employers or individuals who try to beat the system,” Saunders said. “While I welcome the fines being levied, I would far rather see Caymanians getting real employment opportunities and both companies and individuals respecting our laws.”

He said that in many cases, employers guilty of work permit violations are also in breach of local pension and health insurance laws.

“I would like to strongly remind employers that they should only take out a permit to fill a genuine role. Otherwise, how are the people they employ expected to support themselves while in the Cayman Islands?” he asked. “In addition to having no legitimate income, these individuals also usually do not have any health insurance. What happens if they become ill or get injured while living here? It should be clear to all that these types of situations can lead to further social ills that our community can do without.”

WORC’s strategic compliance operations are expected to continue over the next several weeks. The focus of these operations is to carry out inspections of individuals and companies who are engaged in illegal working, illegal trade and business, illegal landing and overstaying. They are also on the lookout for other labour or pensions breaches. The goal is to process, fine, prosecute and, where applicable, remove people from the jurisdiction who are resident through illegal means.

Chief Officer in the Ministry of Labour Wesley Howell said WORC takes all breaches seriously. “My advice to those working illegally or employing persons illegally is to get yourself regularised and in compliance with the Immigration Act. These operations to detect, deter and prosecute illegal workers will continue,” he warned.

Total Breaches Total Fines Issued Total Fines Collected Not Collected/Court Not Collected Stayed/Reassessed 2019 137 $339,012.50 $317,383.00 $7,662.50 $13,967.00 2020 118 $312,572.50 $139,674.50 $109,080.00 $63,818.00 2021 150 393,569.00 $283,199.00 $83,730.00 $26,640.00 2022

(Q1-3) 78 $273,170.00 $235,095 $6,350.00 $0.00 Total 483 $1,318,324.00 $975,351.50 $206,822.50 $104,425.00