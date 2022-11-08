Minister urges support for revamped Pirates Fest

Pirate party (file photo)

(CNS): Culture Minister Bernie Bush is hoping that the community will embrace this year’s Pirates Festival, the first full-scale event since 2019. With a slate of new events as well as several traditional capers, the festival will include plenty of pirate skullduggery as well as local heritage events, competitions, dances, races, food festivals and family days.

“We’ve collaborated with a host of private entities to bring the Cayman Islands a national festival that will include new elements while retaining plenty of the old, too,” the minister said. While Bush is no stranger to the festival, having served as its director in the past, he described this year’s event as “an immense undertaking”.

“We are hoping that the community will rally round and support Pirates Fest by attending as many events as they can,” he said. “With the pandemic, we experienced communal isolation. It has been a trying two years for many of us with a lot of uncertainty and hardship along the way. This festival is one of the ways that we can embrace the new normal. We have consciously planned for more, but smaller events which nevertheless still evoke that community feel.”

Bush said 2022 has been a steep learning curve, with an incredibly tight planning window, but the team members feel as though they have already succeeded in laying the groundwork for Pirates Fest 2023. “We will start planning for the next one as soon as this one is over,” he noted.