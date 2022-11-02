Minister urged DG to deal with ‘troubling’ report

Chief Officer Eric Bush (left) and Minister Andre Ebanks in May 2021

(CNS): CNS has received several records in response to a freedom of information request relating to commitments made shortly before the 2021 General Election by the former premier’s ministry to open overseas offices and attend the Dubai World Expo. One record shows how the new PACT minister, André Ebanks, was “troubled” by a report by the Office of the Auditor General and had urged the deputy governor to take disciplinary action.

The OAG report found that officials in the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (MITIAMA) had acted unlawfully. But almost a year later no one has been held to account.

After Minister André Ebanks took office and assumed responsibility for the areas that had previously been under then-premier Alden McLaughlin’s ministry, he raised concerns that government officials had acted inappropriately regarding the establishment of the overseas offices and the related recruitment of additional staff, as well as the decision to attend the Dubai Expo.

As a result, Auditor General Sue Winspear was tasked by the governor to take a look. In her report on the matter, she raised a number of problematic issues, not least that the PPM administration had broken the law when it committed the current government to a policy and future spending of over $6 million on overseas promotion.

The report has still not been made public and as a result, has not yet been scrutinised by the Public Accounts Committee. However, it was leaked to CNS by an anonymous party in January of this year.

It showed that the former premier’s ministry signed agreements and contracts to open overseas offices and attend the Dubai Expo just days before and after the election. Governor Martyn Roper also made the requests for Cayman to open two overseas offices the day after McLaughlin brought the election forward.

The report also documented concerns around how staff were recruited and selected for both the offices and the costly Expo, and raised serious questions about the conduct of senior civil servants, in particular Chief Officer Eric Bush.

After Ebanks and Premier Wayne Panton had seen a draft of Winspear’s report, they both met with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to discuss the findings and the next steps. In an email sent on 30 November, Ebanks made it clear that he had concerns and was hopeful that the DG would deal with the issues.

“I am quite troubled by the findings of this report,” Ebanks wrote. “There are many aspects of concern. Foremost is our overall system of checks and balances and importantly the conduct of the civil service pursuant to the civil service code.”

While Ebanks made it clear he had no intention of interfering in civil service issues, as he pointed out that personnel is the responsibility of the DG’s office, he appeared to have been assured by Manderson that the report would be considered seriously and a disciplinary process would follow.

But in May 2022, six months later, Manderson issued a statement saying he had found no breach of the Public Management and Finance Act (PMFA) following an internal investigation into the OAG report. Nevertheless, Winspear has since said that she stands by the report, which found examples of poor governance and administrative failings that amounted to breaches of the law.

During his investigation, Manderson determined, based on financial reports available now that were not available to the OAG at the time, that sufficient funds were available to meet the costs associated with the Dubai World Expo and the opening of the overseas offices, so there was no technical breach of the law.

But Winspear has pointed out that at the time, civil servants did not know that they would be saved from committing a full breach rather than just one on paper by under-spending elsewhere in the ministry. Redacted documents also show that senior officials did not appear to have checked that money was in the budget until the auditor general began her review.

Winspear had found breaches of the Cayman Islands Constitution, the PMFA and the Public Service Management Act (PSMA), as well as irregularities around some of the human resource practices. She also found that clear guidance was lacking on how the civil service should implement government policies after an election had been called.

Other documents released under the Freedom of Information Act since Manderson released his statement dismissing the audit report and effectively finding no one accountable, showed that the DG’s office had conducted a much narrower review of the ministerial goings on at the time than Winspear’s team had to arrive at his conclusions that nothing unlawful had actually happened.

To date, despite the clear concerns raised by Minister Ebanks, Premier Panton and the auditor general, based on a paper trail and documented evidence of what Ebanks haa called “troubling” conduct, no one has been held accountable.