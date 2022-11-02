Minister urged DG to deal with ‘troubling’ report
(CNS): CNS has received several records in response to a freedom of information request relating to commitments made shortly before the 2021 General Election by the former premier’s ministry to open overseas offices and attend the Dubai World Expo. One record shows how the new PACT minister, André Ebanks, was “troubled” by a report by the Office of the Auditor General and had urged the deputy governor to take disciplinary action.
The OAG report found that officials in the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (MITIAMA) had acted unlawfully. But almost a year later no one has been held to account.
After Minister André Ebanks took office and assumed responsibility for the areas that had previously been under then-premier Alden McLaughlin’s ministry, he raised concerns that government officials had acted inappropriately regarding the establishment of the overseas offices and the related recruitment of additional staff, as well as the decision to attend the Dubai Expo.
As a result, Auditor General Sue Winspear was tasked by the governor to take a look. In her report on the matter, she raised a number of problematic issues, not least that the PPM administration had broken the law when it committed the current government to a policy and future spending of over $6 million on overseas promotion.
The report has still not been made public and as a result, has not yet been scrutinised by the Public Accounts Committee. However, it was leaked to CNS by an anonymous party in January of this year.
It showed that the former premier’s ministry signed agreements and contracts to open overseas offices and attend the Dubai Expo just days before and after the election. Governor Martyn Roper also made the requests for Cayman to open two overseas offices the day after McLaughlin brought the election forward.
The report also documented concerns around how staff were recruited and selected for both the offices and the costly Expo, and raised serious questions about the conduct of senior civil servants, in particular Chief Officer Eric Bush.
After Ebanks and Premier Wayne Panton had seen a draft of Winspear’s report, they both met with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to discuss the findings and the next steps. In an email sent on 30 November, Ebanks made it clear that he had concerns and was hopeful that the DG would deal with the issues.
“I am quite troubled by the findings of this report,” Ebanks wrote. “There are many aspects of concern. Foremost is our overall system of checks and balances and importantly the conduct of the civil service pursuant to the civil service code.”
While Ebanks made it clear he had no intention of interfering in civil service issues, as he pointed out that personnel is the responsibility of the DG’s office, he appeared to have been assured by Manderson that the report would be considered seriously and a disciplinary process would follow.
But in May 2022, six months later, Manderson issued a statement saying he had found no breach of the Public Management and Finance Act (PMFA) following an internal investigation into the OAG report. Nevertheless, Winspear has since said that she stands by the report, which found examples of poor governance and administrative failings that amounted to breaches of the law.
During his investigation, Manderson determined, based on financial reports available now that were not available to the OAG at the time, that sufficient funds were available to meet the costs associated with the Dubai World Expo and the opening of the overseas offices, so there was no technical breach of the law.
But Winspear has pointed out that at the time, civil servants did not know that they would be saved from committing a full breach rather than just one on paper by under-spending elsewhere in the ministry. Redacted documents also show that senior officials did not appear to have checked that money was in the budget until the auditor general began her review.
Winspear had found breaches of the Cayman Islands Constitution, the PMFA and the Public Service Management Act (PSMA), as well as irregularities around some of the human resource practices. She also found that clear guidance was lacking on how the civil service should implement government policies after an election had been called.
Other documents released under the Freedom of Information Act since Manderson released his statement dismissing the audit report and effectively finding no one accountable, showed that the DG’s office had conducted a much narrower review of the ministerial goings on at the time than Winspear’s team had to arrive at his conclusions that nothing unlawful had actually happened.
To date, despite the clear concerns raised by Minister Ebanks, Premier Panton and the auditor general, based on a paper trail and documented evidence of what Ebanks haa called “troubling” conduct, no one has been held accountable.
See the email between Ebanks and Manerson below and in the CNS Library:
The civil service is a circus full of clowns
Can someone explain why Eric still has ANY responsibility, and why Franz is allowed to continue the charade?
How is Eric Bush still employed as the chief of anything given his track record of failure and scandals?
Is the lodge that powerful or is his boss the real problem?
Franz needs to go now he has lost the plot.
Roper has enabled loads of nonsense pretending to be objective
There’s a lot of words in that article CNS but only five that ring with any consistency, –
‘no one has been held accountable.’
for ***** sake Mr Manderson, Mr Roper, do something that escapes the bounds of being disingenuous, just once.
I can’t even count six words when I’m foaming with disgust 😁
OP
Personally, I believe the Cayman Islands has more thieves in the government than you could shake a stick at!!!
This is possibly not a good look for the DG. Maybe an outside and independent entity needs to take another look at this matter so that the DG can assure the public that everything is aboveboard. Can anyone with a legal background say if Governor Martyn Roper should have made the requests for Cayman to open two overseas offices the day after McLaughlin brought the election forward or if this was also something that the OAG deemed to be in breach of some rules or best practices?
No one is ever held accountable. The civil service needs to be privatized. Almost all of it.
Certainly, decisions/actions were irrational (s.19(1), BoR) and, therefore, unlawful (s.24, BoR).
Why is Eric Bush so special and seems untouchable? Why does his name keeps popping?
Teflon Eric wins again! Lodge Teflon!
Disgusting! Break the Hold!!
The civil service is a mess run by yes men and charlatans pretending to be nice
Franz and Eric go way back and are buddies- no way anything was going to happen..
The career and leadership of DG Franz Manderson is summed up in the last paragraph of the article.
“ To date, despite the clear concerns raised by Minister Ebanks, Premier Panton and the auditor general, based on a paper trail and documented evidence of what Ebanks haa called “troubling” conduct, no one has been held accountable.”
World class my ass!
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson made the willful decision to protect his man Eric Bush at all costs. The report is clear about the breaches that occurred by the Chief Officer of MITAMA. They hoped it would blow over.
“Winspear had found breaches of the Cayman Islands Constitution, the PMFA and the Public Service Management Act (PSMA), as well as irregularities around some of the human resource practices. She also found that clear guidance was lacking on how the civil service should implement government policies after an election had been called.”
Yet Mr. Manderson and Governor Roper ignored the findings in the report in order to protect Eric Bush. They absolved him of any wrong doing likely because he was operating with their implied consent.
“ May 2022, six months later, Manderson issued a statement saying he had found no breach of the Public Management and Finance Act (PMFA) following an internal investigation into the OAG report. Nevertheless, Winspear has since said that she stands by the report, which found examples of poor governance and administrative failings that amounted to breaches of the law.”
The reality is that they were both complicit in this fiasco and allowed Eric Bush to wheel and deal whilst assuming the PPM would be returned to power. To their surprise PACT emerged and pulled back the curtains by questioning decisions of the previous government which exposed many senior officials. This was then confirmed by the Auditor General in the report.
The leadership of the civil service is shambolic focused on uncovering leaks and cover ups instead of accountability, transparency, value for money and the consistent application of the rules across the board. When will they accept that the service is run like a third world outfit and nowhere near world class?
Just read multiple Auditor General reports over the years and you will find a recurring theme. Clearly the fish rots from the head. The facts speak for itself.
PPM still has their tentacles and cronies in the civil service.. Disappointed in the DG but par for the course and to be expected..
The AUDITOR GENERAL can determine if funds were in place.
What did the ATTORNEY GENERAL say about the ‘breaking the law’?
I’ll be sarcastic and cynical… Why hold anyone accountable in the CIG; this is Cayman – a sizable portion of the CIG is corrupt. The real travesty is our electorate who term after term after term elects past criminals, current criminals, and simply unqualified Ministers. Cayman has basically lost control of itself to outside corruption and INSIDE corruption. Caymanians are selling the soul of its future for quick gains. And outside money has no reason not to accept the opportunities. We have few ethical, educated candidates. We have little history of making the ethical, but hard decisions. Our youth is getting poor role-modeling from our Ministers. Our youth is getting a low standard of education. Our financial base is very thin for a wide moat of secure revenues. We are ruining our ecology both on land and in the sea. So to circle back to the question and my answer – We had been taught to expect our Ministers to fail in being accountable.
Re: She also found that clear guidance was lacking on how the civil service should implement government policies after an election had been called.
question: are there NOW clear guidance in place so we can avoid these issues repeating?
Manderson seems to escape again all these infraction using hios magical cloak. No worries, its all our money it will come home to roost one day.