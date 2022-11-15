Migrant numbers pose increasing challenge

Cuban migrants rescued by the Caribe Legend and reached Cayman on Sunday, 13 November 2022 (photo courtesy of the CBC)

Vessel that arrived Monday, 24 October 2022 with 34 Cuban migrants (photo courtesy of the CBC)

(CNS): Over the last week another 39 Cuban migrants have arrived in the Cayman Islands, including seventeen people who were rescued at sea by the Caribe Legend, a cargo ship heading to Grand Cayman. The sixteen men and one woman arrived safely at the George Town port on Sunday morning. They join more than 300 other migrants being processed by the Customs and Border Control Service (CBC), adding to an increasingly costly challenge.

Another 22 Cuban migrants have arrived in Cayman Brac waters in four different unseaworthy boats since Thursday.

On Friday CBC said the increased number of Cuban migrants over the past several weeks has raised challenges for the CBC and has sparked public concern. There are now around 325 men and women under CBC’s supervision, including around 100 on the Brac, all of whom need suitable accommodation and support. The cost of security, maintenance and detention of migrants for the period of January to September this year was almost $1.3 million.

The timeframe for receiving authorisation for repatriation from the Cuban Government and the length of the asylum application and the appeals process is proving increasingly costly.

Border Control Minister Chris Saunders said the government is seeking to meet with representatives from Cuba and that he understood the concerns raised by members of the public regarding the recent increase in Cuban migrant arrivals as well as the costs and delays involved.

“The government also has concerns regarding the practicalities and costs involved,” he said in a press release about the increasing numbers. “However, we have to understand that the repatriation process is not one which Cayman Islands Government authorities have total control over. The Cayman Islands has obligations under the 1951 UN Conventions on Refugees with regard to refugees and asylum seekers. Each migrant has the right to apply for asylum and the right to appeal if the application is denied.

“It is only once this process is completed that we can begin the repatriation process, and the timeline for their return to Cuba is also dependent on the Cuban Government’s response,” he explained.

Saunders also pointed out that as well as legal obligations, there is a need for humane considerations. “CBC is being inundated with requests from people in Cuba seeking information on their loved ones who embarked on the dangerous journey,” he revealed. “As fellow human beings, our hearts go out to both those worried about their loved ones and those desperate enough to make that voyage.”

But he added that as a small country Cayman could not absorb all arrivals due to limited resources. “It is a complex problem, and one that is not easily remedied,” the minister said. This year around 221,000 Cubans have arrived in the USA via the Mexican border as economic challenges drive people in Cuban to seek new opportunities

“We are all aware of the economic challenges in Cuba that often influence people seeking a better life to leave their country,” Saunders stated. “These factors have been further aggravated by current global forces, including the war in Ukraine, which would result in less aid coming from longstanding ally and trading partner Russia. Combined with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing international sanctions against Cuba, all of this has led to a worsening economic crisis in the country and in turn to mass migration.”

The primary local challenge caused by the recent influx of Cuban migrants is the provision of appropriate housing. Migrants are currently placed in separate accommodations around Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. The long-term objective is to accommodate all migrants in one facility. The minister explained that as a result, CBC and his ministry team have met with the Public Works Department (PWD) to discuss repairs and upgrades to the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC).

When repairs and upgrades are completed, the IDC will be suitable to provide secure accommodation to all irregular migrants until the asylum process is completed.

All of the Cuban migrants currently in the Cayman Islands have applied for asylum. Only 14 have either exhausted their asylum application process or withdrawn their applications and are awaiting repatriation back to Cuba. So far this year, just four migrants were taken back to Cuba on two flights, one last week and one in July.

A dedicated team within CBC is specifically tasked with handling asylum and irregular migration matters and is currently processing migrants and their asylum requests. The overall goal is to streamline the assessment process and return unqualified applicants to their home country as quickly as possible.

Saunders said the government is also tackling the issue from a diplomatic standpoint. “While we are doing all we can on the ground to expedite matters, we are also maintaining dialogue and cooperation with the Cuban Government,” he said. “In light of the increase in arrivals to the Cayman Islands, and understanding that the situation may worsen, we will be meeting with Cuban Government representatives before the end of the year to determine the way forward.”