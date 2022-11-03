Mental health legislation

Sherene López Monzon writes: Firstly, thank you to Health Minister Sabrina Turner and her ministry for seeking to ensure that our legislation actively supports best practices for mental health patients. Secondly, may I suggest proactive legislation be put in place when dealing with and collecting mental health patients? I read with much interest and heartfelt concern that legislation will be enacted for policemen to collect mental health patients to bring them to a hospital. Unfortunately, this has been the practice for many years now.

I have been the victim of being manhandled by some policemen at times when I’m most vulnerable. This approach appears threatening to a mental health patient. Families at times lack understanding and might not necessarily know what is going on in their loved ones’ minds or their situation.

I want the public to know that mental health patients are stubborn but often loving and gentle. The times where a mental health patient will become aggressive is in the handling thereof.

For mental health patients, protective custody by policemen is not by any means protective as some are very cruel. Handcuffing the patient at ground level to the point where they can taste dirt in their mouths. This is a disgrace to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and does not promote Caymankind and it certainly infringes on patients’ human rights.

Mental health patients are not animals. They are human beings in need of compassionate care and attention, just like someone having a physical condition seeking healthcare. If mental health patients are not committing any crimes, policemen have no business bringing them into custody or taking them to the Mental Health Unit. Their area of practice is law enforcement, not ambulatory delivery services.

There should be trained custodial mental health nurses/experts collecting mental health patients from their location. There should also be a genuine psychological examination and/or intervention by a psychologist prior to admittance. Furthermore, may I suggest a specially trained and fully equipped mental health task force be implemented for the Mental Health Unit?

Oftentimes this area of work is just a means for some, all in the name of a vainglory profession. Once you are a mental health patient, unfortunately, some psychiatrists are quick to administer anti-psychotic drugs, which can sometimes be detrimental to the patient. For example, mental health handling of patients at the George Town Hospital.

The procedure for handling mental health patients when one presents at A&E, in my experience, is not beneficial to the patient who is experiencing a physical condition at the time. Further, when a mental health patient presents at A&E who is experiencing something as simple as vertigo or exhibiting flu symptoms, which causes their equilibrium to be off-balanced, instead of dealing with the vertigo (a physical condition), the “mental experts” are called via telephone and without even examining or observing the patient for themselves.

Some A&E doctors are quick to acquiesce by plunging patients on the mental health ward. Before you realise it, your mental health is being compromised because drugs are given to you at such high doses which are not necessary at the time. Thereafter, what could be a short-term problem or fix ends up being a lengthy unnecessary stay on the mental ward.

I wish to see better care and compassionate handling for all mental health patients.