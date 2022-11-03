Mental health legislation
Sherene López Monzon writes: Firstly, thank you to Health Minister Sabrina Turner and her ministry for seeking to ensure that our legislation actively supports best practices for mental health patients. Secondly, may I suggest proactive legislation be put in place when dealing with and collecting mental health patients? I read with much interest and heartfelt concern that legislation will be enacted for policemen to collect mental health patients to bring them to a hospital. Unfortunately, this has been the practice for many years now.
I have been the victim of being manhandled by some policemen at times when I’m most vulnerable. This approach appears threatening to a mental health patient. Families at times lack understanding and might not necessarily know what is going on in their loved ones’ minds or their situation.
I want the public to know that mental health patients are stubborn but often loving and gentle. The times where a mental health patient will become aggressive is in the handling thereof.
For mental health patients, protective custody by policemen is not by any means protective as some are very cruel. Handcuffing the patient at ground level to the point where they can taste dirt in their mouths. This is a disgrace to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and does not promote Caymankind and it certainly infringes on patients’ human rights.
Mental health patients are not animals. They are human beings in need of compassionate care and attention, just like someone having a physical condition seeking healthcare. If mental health patients are not committing any crimes, policemen have no business bringing them into custody or taking them to the Mental Health Unit. Their area of practice is law enforcement, not ambulatory delivery services.
There should be trained custodial mental health nurses/experts collecting mental health patients from their location. There should also be a genuine psychological examination and/or intervention by a psychologist prior to admittance. Furthermore, may I suggest a specially trained and fully equipped mental health task force be implemented for the Mental Health Unit?
Oftentimes this area of work is just a means for some, all in the name of a vainglory profession. Once you are a mental health patient, unfortunately, some psychiatrists are quick to administer anti-psychotic drugs, which can sometimes be detrimental to the patient. For example, mental health handling of patients at the George Town Hospital.
The procedure for handling mental health patients when one presents at A&E, in my experience, is not beneficial to the patient who is experiencing a physical condition at the time. Further, when a mental health patient presents at A&E who is experiencing something as simple as vertigo or exhibiting flu symptoms, which causes their equilibrium to be off-balanced, instead of dealing with the vertigo (a physical condition), the “mental experts” are called via telephone and without even examining or observing the patient for themselves.
Some A&E doctors are quick to acquiesce by plunging patients on the mental health ward. Before you realise it, your mental health is being compromised because drugs are given to you at such high doses which are not necessary at the time. Thereafter, what could be a short-term problem or fix ends up being a lengthy unnecessary stay on the mental ward.
I wish to see better care and compassionate handling for all mental health patients.
Here is hoping mentally ill mothers with small children can get locked up now to protect the children from abuse. But in these islands mothers can do no wrong so it will be status quo as usual …
Maybe from the time our people attends mental Health. maybe they are looked @ as if they don’t know what they be doing & what they be talking & whenever something is going wrong in their life maybe they are always the people too looked down at as if they are doing too themselves. And alot or most of the time they’re the victims. But maybe because they are been or being given mental health care they are marked as crazy and mad. And alot of the people that get, got or getting mental health care are victims of abuse from relationships, deaths, bullying, separations, different types of hatassments from the management & other employees in the wotkplaces. Maybe sometimes the people that suppose too be giving the mental health maybe is on the side joining the people that is causing the hurt so that make the persons that seeking the help feel like a victim for the second time. Maýbe especially if they are persons in higher-up positions that is being reported on by the people that have got still getting or seeking mental health care. And maybe alot of the time maybe that is the reason people don’t go forward for the help until it is too late. Maybe because the lack of trust and confidence they have in the suppose too be professional mental health care
How brave of you to write this heartbreaking revelation of how mental health patients have been treated in the Cayman Islands! I see the need for mental health understanding and help all over the place. The obsession with alcohol to calm the helpless feelings that many people have in these islands and, worse, harmful drugs like cocaine all over the place; anything to bring a moment of peace to those who need the right kind of care. The ignorance that surrounds the type of care given to those most vulnerable is horrible! Surely, more educated attention should be given to this social malady by a country as rich as the Cayman Islands!
This is a very on point, heartfelt and brave post. Sherene López Monzon, you are a strong woman and the world needs more people like you.
A large portion of the RCIPS are untrained thugs of which many can barely read or write. I doubt they have any training in Crisis Management and probably don’t even know what the word empathy means. The Mental Health Unit at the hospital definitely needs a huge budget boost.
Not all cases should be treated with a blanket but on a case by case basis. However, in cases such as Miss Cayman at someone’s house or the other incident, are you suggesting the police should not be called? I don’t think the wider community should live in fear because someone who has mental health issues can run amuck and do as they please without restraint. There has to be some law and order.
If it’s the police then possibly a mental health division but essentially if you studied criminality, majority (not all) have some degree of mental health issues. Should they not be restrained/confined/incarcerated? Dahmer had mental health issues. Should he have been left to roam around?