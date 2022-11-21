Man arrested for harbouring teenage runaway

Jahsmine Ebanks

(CNS): Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of harbouring a young person, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants after police found him with teenage runaway Jahsmine Ebanks (14), who had been missing from the home where she was staying in Bodden Town for almost two weeks. The girl was found at an address in Prospect early Saturday morning, 19 November. She was taken into safe custody but assaulted officers as they attempted to return her to that home. As a result, she was arrested for assaulting police and related offences.

The teenager was subsequently granted bail but the man harbouring her currently remains in custody as investigations continue by RCIPS Protective Services.

The RCIPS offered their thanks in the release to the public for their assistance in locating Jahsmine.