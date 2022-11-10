Local restaurant robbed in morning stick-up
(CNS): Two masked men armed with what appeared to be handguns held up the Latin Taste Restaurant at the junction of Shedden Road and Mary Street in downtown George Town in the busy morning rush hour on Wednesday. The broad daylight heist, in a busy area of town with three cruise ships in port, happened at around 8:30am, when the men, wearing hoodies, entered the restaurant and pointed handguns at the staff.
The robbers demanded money before they made off on foot in the direction of Tigress Street with an undisclosed quantity of cash. No one was physically injured during the incident and the robbers did not fire the weapons.
This is the sixth robbery to be reported in less than two weeks and the tenth since the end of September, most of which involved guns. Police management has still made no statements about this spike in armed robberies.
This latest armed robbery is being investigated by police and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
Wealthy developers want inexpensive labor, and that inexpensive labor is imported from some of the poorest countries in the region. Our government grants work permits for that inexpensive labor, enriching government coffers, and enriching the developers. Some of those laborers come with a different set of values developed through years of life in their own impoverished countries. Some consider Cayman an opportunity to better themselves through hard work. Some consider Cayman an opportunity to better themselves through crime. Of course, Cayman breeds its own criminals as well. But make no mistake, we are importing some too.
Think about this for a minute. If I was a robber and booked myself on a cruise to rob places in ports of call, it would be a very cheap way of committing crime and a perfect get away vehicle! No one is going to search a ship for suspects.
Elect criminals and thugs, get more criminals and thugs. When our “political elite” are widely thought to break the law and get away with it, is it really a surprise to anyone when those at the bottom think the same?
Time to relocate to another country. Might as well live in the same conditions somewhere else with a more affordable cost of living and convenient transport system. The risk of danger is just as high in cayman as it is anywhere else at this point.
This place is becoming sickening. Sad. Lived here 37yrs. More police per capita than most cities, with few million. Why is this tiny wee place so crime-ridden. Few solved?!
8:30 in the morning. So the only cash in the till is the float. Split 3 ways. In exchange for a potential 10 years in jail. Wow. They either have zero fear of being caught or crack addicts.
The reason there is a robbery spike is because people cannot afford to live here anymore. This island is only for the rich and famous, it seems. Where there is poverty, there is crime.
Most of us our struggling with the inflated prices of rent, utilities, food and gas but we’re not all running around with guns.
Police need to be more visible.
Sounds to me it’s time for Government to issue another pension fund withdrawal
I think this is somewhat of an “inside the restaurant” knowledgeable robbery where these two knew the restaurant’s peak cashed up time is in the morning prior to starting their day. I feel bad for this Honduran restaurant owners and staff.
Since Cayman courts are very light on crime how about Government implement a new bill tailored specifically to store robberies punishment of minimum 10 years in hard labor working at the dump sorting through trash and recycleable products. Cleaning out septic tanks is another job option. Sh*t happens.
Come on Mr Roper you’re in charge of the RCIP with you finger on the pulse of these things, surely I didn’t miss your response again ?
He is still trying to work out what to say about power pole gate
So…let’s rob a place shortly after opening!
Either they’re dumber than even the regular idiot, or there’s cash on site and someone inside knows this.
In any case, let’s hope these two wutless men get what’s coming to them. Have they tried working? earn more cash, without the risk of 10 years incarceration.
Disgusting actions of social inadequates. Glad no one was injured.
This is what you get when you take away good job opportunities from Caymanians.
Resilient savvy ppl create their own job opportunities. They don’t get walked over by foreigners and they don’t resort to robbing others when foreigners take their jobs. Comments like yours make caymanians sound weak af.
nope. This is what happens when deadbeats get guns.
So you think it’s Caymanians? so you know who it is? Time to speak up…
How so? I thought it was always foreigners doing the crime?
Firstly, how do you know they were Caymanian? Secondly, exactly what “good job” do you think these pin heads could hold down for more than a morning, other than MLA? Plenty of people have a hard life without resorting to sticking a gun in people’s faces!
9 am. Where is this CCTV???
Can we add a 1% property tax. I know everyone hates the word tax. But its time fo gentrification. It will never happen if no one has to invest anything into these plywood shacks on this island.