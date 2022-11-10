Local restaurant robbed in morning stick-up

Latin Taste Restaurant (from social media)

(CNS): Two masked men armed with what appeared to be handguns held up the Latin Taste Restaurant at the junction of Shedden Road and Mary Street in downtown George Town in the busy morning rush hour on Wednesday. The broad daylight heist, in a busy area of town with three cruise ships in port, happened at around 8:30am, when the men, wearing hoodies, entered the restaurant and pointed handguns at the staff.

The robbers demanded money before they made off on foot in the direction of Tigress Street with an undisclosed quantity of cash. No one was physically injured during the incident and the robbers did not fire the weapons.

This is the sixth robbery to be reported in less than two weeks and the tenth since the end of September, most of which involved guns. Police management has still made no statements about this spike in armed robberies.

This latest armed robbery is being investigated by police and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.