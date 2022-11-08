Local bars to get green light for ‘quiet’ Sunday music

Country and Western Bar (from social media)

(CNS): Cabinet has approved a change to the Music and Dancing Act to level the commercial playing field for local bars and trip boats, giving them the same opportunities as restaurants and hotels on Sundays by allowing background music. The bill, which is now open for public consultation, will equalise the situation for owners of stand-alone bars and sea-going vessels, officials from the commerce ministry said. At present, licensed stand-alone bars and boats are banned from playing any music on a Sunday.

This has been seen as a material economic disadvantage for dozens of bars when compared to the rules applied to restaurants and hotels who are able to play music, albeit quietly, creating a more enticing ambience and attracting both local customers and tourists on Sundays.

The bill is likely to have an easy passage through parliament next month, given that this was the subject of an opposition private member’s motion by former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) earlier this year. It will ensure that going forward, stand-alone retail bars and boats holding valid licences are able to operate on a similar footing as hotels and restaurants.

The amendment bill defines “stand-alone bars” as bars with a liquor licence that are not located in a hotel or a restaurant. This includes community and cultural venues that operate retail bars when hosting for-profit community events as well as performances of music, dance and drama. Sea-going vessels are vessels deemed seaworthy by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands that hold liquor as well as music and dancing licences.

Commerce Minister André Ebanks noted that this amendment aims to balance the concerns of local business owners with the wider community. “The ministry consulted with local business owners and relevant public and private sector stakeholders in the preparation of this Amendment Bill,” he said. “We were mindful of the potential added duties this may place on our enforcement agencies and the concerns raised by the local religious community.

“Ultimately, this Amendment Bill is intended to cause minimal disruption on Sundays, by allowing activity that is already taking place in the restaurant and hotel sectors to be extended to stand-alone bars and sea-going vessels. This will help to create a more level playing field and enable these sectors to generate additional revenue lawfully,” the minister added.

The bill provides added parameters around operating hours. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate from 9am to 11:59pm while bars and boats will be able to open from 11am until 11:59pm. It also stipulates that bars should only play low background music that cannot be heard outside the premises. Sea-going vessels must be at least half a mile out to sea before music can be played.

When McLaughlin brought his motion, saying that local bars, largely Caymanian-owned, were getting a “raw deal”, it was accepted by the government. Ebanks said at the time that because the law had been changed piecemeal over the years, he wanted to take a holistic approach to its amendment.

However, McLaughlin had urged the minister not to wait for a complete review of the law because there was a quick fix for this issue, while there were challenging issues in the rest of the law relating to measuring noise levels. Nevertheless, the new bill has included an amendment to repeal section 14, which used to refer to noise levels being measured in decibels.

The bill does not deal with the controversial closure of all licensed premises at midnight on Saturdays. That part of the law is strongly supported by the churches and remains in place.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan recently confirmed that the government has issued a blanket extension on Saturday, 31 December, to pave the way for the New Year celebrations.