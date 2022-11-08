Intertrust to pay $5M CIMA fine for AML failings
(CNS): Intertrust has agreed to pay $5 million to the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority after the courts dismissed its appeal against an administrative fine of over $4.23 million for its failure to meet anti-money laundering regulations. According to a document posted on the Grand Court website last week, the offshore legal and financial services firm has agreed to pay the fine, the largest ever collected by CIMA, and more than $767,000 in legal fees for costs.
The fine was imposed by CIMA in May 2021 but legal wrangling had stretched out the case. The Grand Court dismissed the appeal against the fine in June 2021 and ordered the parties to sort out costs. The latest filing shows that Intertrust has signed an agreement to pay the significant fine as well as most of CIMA’s costs.
CIMA had contended that there was a “pervasive and protracted history of non-compliance” at the firm regarding specific obligations under AML rules. It identified six violations relating to due diligence measures on the original notice, which the regulators said had been discovered during an on-site inspection.
At the time Intertrust said it was appealing because it related to historical issues that it was already working with CIMA to address.
“The breaches alleged are administrative in nature and there is no suggestion that Intertrust has engaged in or facilitated its clients engaging in money laundering activities,” the firm said at the time.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Financial Services, Politics, Private Sector Oversight
Every so often, a reality check slips out… case in point: our amazing economy, fancy lifestyles, strong middle class and more, is built on a corrupt underbelly that so many benefit from. Cayman’s banking, legal, real estate institutions have just gotten smarter over the years but the core is still: how to hide and move money that otherwise wouldn’t be as keenly welcomed in general circulation. FACT!
In my opinion they should have lost their license long ago…..maybe operations, management and hiring practices will change with this penalty and recent sale of business.
Lol, that’s just their Christmas bonuses.
In the grand scheme of things it’s a parking ticket. However CIMA is a bunch of weasels though with taking ZERO onus on providing clear requirements to service providers on island but instead judging services provides on their compliance requirements based on continually moving goal posts by CIMA on a whim like a drunken medieval tyrant “off with their heads” mentality. Hey CIMA how about you grow some balls and issue clear universal requirements? Oh but you don’t want to do that because then you will be the one judged by the international community who’s motive is solely to torpedo Cayman’s financial sector and turn Cayman exclusively into a Sandal’s Resort.
Is that the company that used to be Close Brothers.?
Not even.