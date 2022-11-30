Insurance sector warns of massive 2023 rate hike

(CNS): Homeowners can expect another significant hike in their bills next year as the local insurance industry is warning that property insurance premiums will increase significantly, with some people seeing hikes of as much as 30%. As inflation bites on grocery and utility bills and interest rates push mortgages to their highest for decades, this latest news is likely to ensure that 2023 is going to be another difficult year.

The Cayman Islands Insurance Association (CIIA) issued a public notification on Wednesday warning people to expect their 2023 property insurance premium rates to increase by anywhere from 15% to 30%, depending on the type of construction, protections, property location and elevation of the insured property.

The local association said that while the Cayman Islands has been fortunate to avoid any major hurricane losses since Hurricane Ivan in 2004, this country falls into the same reinsurance pool bracket as the wider Caribbean and faces similar risks and blamed factors, such as inflation, supply chain problems and climate change, for the increase in rates.

“The market is requiring a necessary increase in premium rates,” the CIIA said. “Pricing models have been updated to take into account various factors such as climate change and the increasing cost of secondary non catastrophe perils.” That includes events other than hurricanes, earthquakes or tsunamis, such as storm surges, that might follow a specific weather event or even a fire caused by an earthquake.

Another issue driving up prices is that reinsurers are providing less insurance, so the cost of the available reinsurance is escalating. “Reinsurance is vital to the local insurance market,” the CIIA noted.

The impact of inflation is even more prevalent in the Caribbean due to supply chain complexities and the cost of transport. The association pointed out that as inflation is impacting property values, the cost to settle claims will also increase. “This will result in insurance rates being readjusted upwards to allow insurers the ability to continue to pay for future claims,” the industry body warned.

With the warning issued, the association advised policyholders to reach out to their own insurance representatives with questions they may have about premiums.

The 2021 census found that 56% of households in Cayman had structural insurance. But if the number of homes without insurance increases as a result of the price hike, ultimately, it will be the government that will pick up the tab for Caymanians who cannot afford to fix up their homes after a damaging storm.