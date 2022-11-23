Illegal dumper caught on camera
(CNS): The RCIPS is currently investigating a report of illegal dumping off the bypass in the Newlands area of Bodden Town by an individual driving a white Nissan pickup truck which was caught on camera. Police said the person responsible will be prosecuted, and warned the public to refrain from illegal dumping as it carries a fine of up to $500 or six months in jail.
Although the annual bulk waste collection is currently underway, people are still not permitted to dump their garbage at random locations. In this case, the fly-tipper was caught by a “no littering” sign warning of the penalties for illegal dumping and encouraging people to report littering.
Although it is not entirely clear from either the Department of Environmental Health or the police what are acceptable locations for people to leave bulk waste during the pre-holiday clean-up, the DEH told CNS that they advise residents to place waste on the kerbside, where it is easily accessible to DEH collection crews.
See more about the bulk waste collection here.
This Christmas clean up has made the place look like a mini Haiti. Small piles of trash along the streets at the busiest time of year (when tourists are paying the most money) is a great look for the island!
Odds that there is no prosecution? Pretty obvious that they were putting stuff out for the bill waste collection and some Karen got the wrong end of the stick
The person & punishment must be publicised.
I feel that I have to speak on this matter.
I am from the Newlands area not too far from this location. I too thought that this area was designed for the purpose of dumping our unwanted items and ironically planned myself to do with personal items until originally seeing the post on CMR. I feel for this individual and believe that this was not the intention of anyone in the middle of the day to litter. I know that ignorance of the law is no excuse but feel that in this case anyone because of no signs posted could misinterpret the meaning of the yellow tape because that same location in the past was used for that same purpose.