Illegal dumper caught on camera

Illegal dumping in Newlands

(CNS): The RCIPS is currently investigating a report of illegal dumping off the bypass in the Newlands area of Bodden Town by an individual driving a white Nissan pickup truck which was caught on camera. Police said the person responsible will be prosecuted, and warned the public to refrain from illegal dumping as it carries a fine of up to $500 or six months in jail.

Although the annual bulk waste collection is currently underway, people are still not permitted to dump their garbage at random locations. In this case, the fly-tipper was caught by a “no littering” sign warning of the penalties for illegal dumping and encouraging people to report littering.

Although it is not entirely clear from either the Department of Environmental Health or the police what are acceptable locations for people to leave bulk waste during the pre-holiday clean-up, the DEH told CNS that they advise residents to place waste on the kerbside, where it is easily accessible to DEH collection crews.