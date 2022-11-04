HR officer crowned CIG Employee of the Year

2021 Employee of the Year Lareta Mack receives her award from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson

(CNS): Strategic Human Resources Officer in the Portfolio of the Civil Service (PoCS) Lareta Mack has become the Cayman Islands Government’s 2021 Employee of the Year for delivering an outstanding customer experience, officials have said. She received the award from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson on Tuesday night, beating out eleven of her colleagues across the civil service who were recipients of the Deputy Governor’s Employee of the Month Award. Manderson said the civil service would not be world-class “without our amazing civil servants”.

Created a decade ago, the Deputy Governor’s Award Programme recognises civil servants “who embody the vision, purpose, mission and values of the Cayman Islands Government, and whose activities help to advance the goals of the Civil Service’s 5-Year Strategic Plan”, according to a press release.

The twelve finalists were all initially nominated by a colleague, endorsed by their chief officer and ultimately selected as Employee of the Month by the deputy governor. All finalists as well as Chief Officer’s Choice Award recipients were recognised at the ceremony. PoCS Chief Officer Gloria McField-Nixon said Mack was chosen because of “the amazing customer service that she delivers each and every day”.

Mack’s work involves payroll processing and data analytics for over 4,000 civil servants, and she is often called upon to provide guidance to HR personnel across departments. She said she was driven by knowing that what she does affects the lives of government workers.

“It doesn’t matter where I am, whether I’m sick or on vacation or at the dentist,” she said. “If I can stop to help, I’m going to stop. If it’s something that I can action, then I’m going to do it. I think just getting it done can benefit them sooner than later.”

Manderson said the civil service’s push to be world-class depended on its people. “We won’t be world-class without our amazing civil servants. It is not the laws and policies and procedures that make us world-class; it is our staff,” he said. “We are here to serve the government of the day and I have seen so many amazing civil servants who go out of their way to do just that. I walk around and talk to civil servants and I hear their enthusiasm; I hear their commitment, and it makes me very proud.”

The other 2021 Employee of the Year finalists were:

· Sharelle Clarke, Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands;

· Lenford Wilks, Department of Communications;

· Kim Berry, Department of Tourism;

· Ileana Marin, Department of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC);

· Estina Hamil, Department of Customs and Border Control;

· Michael Ebanks, WORC

· Denise Anderson, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service;

· Erika Bodden, Department of Customs and Border Control;

· Hugh Bush, Cayman Islands Coast Guard;

· Kacey Mobley, Ministry of Home Affairs:

· Olsie Jackson, WORC.

In addition to the individual awards, four teams were presented with Moments of Magic awards for outstanding work: the Ministry of Border Control and Labour for the work their HR team did in facilitating and managing staffing for the smooth operation of Travel Cayman; the Civil Service College for their rollout and support of the LinkedIn Learning platform and for piloting the ILM City & Guilds Young Leaders Award at Clifton Hunter High School; John Gray and Layman Scott high schools for moving from a Schools Inspectorate rating of ‘Satisfactory’ to ‘Good’, and the Lighthouse School for maintaining their ‘Good’ rating in 2021; and the PoCS HR team for Pursuing Excellence in Talent Development.