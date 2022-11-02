HMS Medway sinks boat after $28M cocaine bust

HMS Medway sinks drug smuggling vessel

(CNS): Crew members of the Royal Navy Caribbean-based patrol ship, HMS Medway, accompanied by US Coast Guard officers, boarded a drug boat near the Dominican Republic and seized over 400kg (around 882lbs) of cocaine with a street value of more than £24M ($US28M) on its first day of enforcement operations, the UK Ministry Of Defence has reported.

HMS Medway, which visited the Cayman Islands earlier this season, gave chase to the vessel after it was spotted by its operation partners, the USCG Law Enforcement Detachment, with help from a patrol aircraft.

“To secure an interdiction on our first day dedicated to this type of operation in this period has been tremendous,” said Commander Chris Hollingworth, Commanding Officer of Medway in a Royal Navy press release. “Everyone involved demonstrated their professionalism during a challenging pursuit. It might be the first, but we’re going to make sure that it won’t be the last.”



The boarding team found several large packages, which were quickly confirmed as cocaine and brought aboard the warship. Officials said they believed the drug boat had come from South America and was taking a common smuggler route for this time of year.

Three crew members who were on board the vessel were detained and an overnight operation took place to secure the drugs. The Medway’s gunnery team then fired on the vessel and sank it, leaving the wreck on the ocean bed.

“Although we talk of these boats being commonplace in the Caribbean, that doesn’t in any way diminish the achievement of landing a bust like this,” said a member of the boarding team from the USCG. “Together with our partners on board Medway and up in the skies above us, we’re able to smash a hole in the supply chain and disrupt the movement of these harmful drugs before they have the chance to harm people at home and abroad.”

Governor Martyn Roper, who met the Royal Navy crew when they were here in September, said it was “fantastic” to see them stopping illicit drugs from reaching the hands of dealers and users.

“We all know the devastating effect such substances can have on the lives of individuals and their families,” the governor said. “This achievement not only serves as a victory in the UK’s commitment to keep illicit drugs off of the streets, but it also serves to test HMS Medway’s versatility.”

He added that it was reassuring to know the UK has assets within the region, positioned to support Cayman and other British Overseas Territories if needed during hurricane season.

Cdr Hollingworth said that, aside from helping the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos in the wake of hurricanes Ian and Fiona, the versatility of the ship’s crew allows them to switch “from Disaster Relief Operations to Counter Illicit Trafficking Operations without missing a beat”.