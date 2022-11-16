High hopes for visitor boost from CAL’s LAX route

Cayman Airways inaugural LAX flight celebrations

Cayman Airways inaugural LAX flight celebrations

(CNS): Both government and the private sector are pinning their hopes on the new Cayman Airways direct flight to Los Angeles to drive an increase in visitor numbers and a boost for tourism businesses as the sector moves into its first post-pandemic high season with fully open borders. Cayman neeeds to significantly increase arrivals after the massive impact of COVID-19 and this new five-and-a-half-hour nonstop service is expected to bring in more guests from the West Coast, filling the gaps in the current airlift from other carriers.

The inaugural nonstop service took off for Hollywood on Saturday, 5 November, following an Oscar-themed celebration at the departure gate of Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA).

The first direct service to LA from the Caribbean, the latest addition to Cayman Airways’ network, highlights the significant role that the airline plays in growing and sustaining the Cayman Islands tourism industry, officials said.

“Opening an air bridge to new markets such as this one will drive inbound visitation and grow tourism opportunities for our country because our national airline is making it easier for travelers to get to our islands,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan.

“Over the longer term, however, the route’s success will depend on the continued collaboration between the Ministry and Department of Tourism and our partners in the tourism industry, including the CI Film Commission, the financial services sector, and a host of other essential industry sectors working collaboratively together to leverage business and leisure opportunities,” he added.

The LAX service also brings Cayman closer to Hollywood, one of the largest film hubs in the world, making it easier for LA-based production companies to capitalise on the Cayman Islands as a premier location for film, television, music videos, photo-shoots and advertising productions. In 2019 LAX airport handled 88,068,013 passengers, making it the world’s third busiest and the United States’ second busiest airport.

“The launch of this new route has long been a dream for the Cayman Islands and for Cayman Airways,” said the airline’s president and CEO, Fabian Whorms. “The LAX route has been realised thanks to our new Boeing 737-8 fleet, one of the most fuel efficient aircraft ever. Initially, the flight will operate once per week, but based on initial bookings, we are certain that demand will quickly result in increased frequency in the near future.”

A significant delegation from Cayman took the flight to the historic first flight from Grand Cayman to LAX, including politicians, representatives from the Cayman Islands’ major hotels and accommodations sector, the Chamber of Commerce, the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, Cayman Airways, the airport and civil aviation authorities, the Ministry of Border Control and the DoT.

While in Hollywood, the DoT held a ‘Cayman Reception’, showcasing local musicians, carnival models and dancers to promote the new route and enable networking between the various industry stakeholders.

Well known Caymanians in attendance included filmmaker and CI Film Commission Chairman Frankie Flowers, model and actress Selita Ebanks, and Film & TV Producer Sean Rankine. During his official remarks at the event, Bryan highlighted the work being done to promote Cayman as a film location. He also said that Cayman Airways was offering special rates for location scouts, production crews, equipment and VIP greeters for talent originating from California.

The minister later announced a planned introduction of a Production Incentive Rebate Programme. This initiative would begin in 2023 with the aim of continuing to strengthen the US film industry’s relationship with the Cayman Islands.

To date, the Los Angeles route is Cayman Airways‘ longest commercial flight, pushing the Denver route into second place. The new nonstop West Coast service will operate year round, once per week in the first instance, departing Grand Cayman on Saturdays and returning from Los Angeles on Sundays.