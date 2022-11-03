Five Cayman cops attain superintendent rank

(L-R) Roje Williams, Richard Barrow, Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne, Governor Martyn Roper, Brad Ebanks, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Wendy Parchment and Lloyd Marriott

(CNS): Brad Ebanks, who has been acting RCIPS superintendent for well over two years, has finally been confirmed in the senior rank along with four of his colleagues, who all received a promotion after the new Police Service Commission held its first recruitment process. The PSC, which was established in 2021, has responsibility for senior appointments and promotions within the RCIPS as well as good governance within the police service.

The new commission considered 17 applicants for this promotion, and the successful candidates were Brad Ebanks, Roje Williams, Wendy Parchment, Richard Barrow and Lloyd Marriott.

Before these promotions, there were just two people serving at this rank: Superintendent Adrian Seales, who heads up training and professional development, and Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown, who heads up CID and served at this rank in the UK before he came to the Cayman Islands in 2016.

Governor Martyn Roper, who is the chairman of the PSC, congratulated the five officers who succeeded in the highly competitive recruitment process.

“It is excellent that we were able to recruit internally for these positions,” he said. “These officers have a proven track record and will make a valuable contribution to the strategic leadership of RCIPS. I thank Recruitment Panel Chair Richard Coles and his other panel members for setting a high bar for this first PSC recruitment since its establishment.”

Ebanks, who been with the RCIPS for over 35 years, has responsibility for all uniform officers within the RCIPS, including the Sister Islands. He has completed numerous leadership courses and has been acting as a superintendent since June 2020.

Inspector Roje Williams has a number of academic law enforcement qualifications and is currently responsible for the major events and emergency planning and operational support units.

Inspector Wendy Parchment has been with the RCIPS since 1984 and is currently managing the Cayman Islands Prisoner’s Detention Centre. She also has a number of professional qualifications and has served as the commander for the Sister Islands. She is also the chairperson of the newly formed Women in Policing Network.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Barrow has been a police officer since 1993 and is second in command of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), with a focus on the CI Bureau of Financial Investigation and the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit. He also has a number of academic and professional certificates relating to policing.

Inspector Lloyd Marriott is the commanding officer of the West Bay Police Station. He has almost thirty years of policing experience and a number of relevant qualifications, including behavioural knowledge and insight into gang behaviour.

Superintendents lead a complex area portfolio within RCIPS and across multi-agency collaborations, police officials said. They carry responsibility for strategic or policy lead for one or more areas of policing across the service.