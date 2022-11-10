Fines and jail time soar for illegal gambling
(CNS): Anyone convicted of illegal gambling could face a fine of up to $10,000 or four years behind bars as a result of an amendment bill that overhauls the current law, which dates back to the 1960s. The Gambling (Amendment) Bill 2022, which will be added to a long list of legislation the PACT Government will be putting before parliament next month, increases the penalties for a range of gambling offences, from the use of premises for gambling to the publication of lottery numbers.
Gambling with illegal numbers has historically been considered a low-level offence, and given that it is generally known to be widespread, it did not appear to be at the top of the RCIPS agenda. However, the issue was highlighted by the murder of a former prison officer at a gambling shop in George Town earlier this year and by a marked increase in violent robberies of illegal gambling premises.
“There is a significant amount of serious crime associated with illegal gambling in the Cayman Islands, including assaults, robberies, intimidation, and more recently there has been a related murder,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said in a press release following the publication of the amendment bill. “Illegal gambling in all of its forms has a very unwelcome and pervasive influence on the most vulnerable in our communities, and this bill sends a very strong message to all those engaged in this criminal activity.”
Speaking recently about the local illegal numbers racket, Premier Wayne Panton said that the inadequate legislation was causing more crime than it prevented and that the government needed to deter people from the criminality associated with illegal gambling.
“Over the past few years, our community has seen a sharp increase in the rate of violent crimes linked to illegal gambling, including armed robberies and murder,” he said. “The rising crime and hidden societal implications of gambling in general are enabled through the current legislation that provides little to no deterrence for one-off or repeat offenders.”
Appearing on a radio talk show, the premier said that the law, which was drafted in 1964, “was not well drafted then and, to be honest, it’s certainly not fit for purpose now”. He said the government had to try and control the situation and improve the gambling act.
The proposed legislation provides for maximum fines to be increased from $400 to $10,000 and maximum prison time from one year to four years. It also increases the fines for those just buying numbers or “being found in a common gaming house” from only $10 to $2,500 and for the term of imprisonment to increase from two months to six months.
This amendment also allows for confiscation orders to be made by the courts where someone is found to have taken part in or facilitated illegal gambling activity.
“While there is an obvious link between illegal gambling and the various types of serious crimes resulting from organised gambling, less obvious are the costs to law enforcement and the wider society. The social costs of gambling at an individual and familial level are sometimes referred to as hidden costs, due to the fact that they are often misunderstood or overlooked,” Panton explained.
“It is therefore imperative that we enact legislative measures to deter gambling and the long-term effects it has on the health and safety of our communities, our integrity as people, and the jurisdiction’s reputation for good governance and upholding the rule of law,” he added.
While the law is meant to deter illegal gambling, in September Panton revealed that the government has plans for a referendum next year on a national lottery. Although no details have yet been revealed, the goal is to determine the will of the people about a legal lottery as well as about the decriminalisation of ganja.
I thought Kenny said casinos were up for debate?
This is totally bogus. They will be investigating crypto next whilst registering the offices of the exchanges…e.g Binance.
If these righteous members cannot be involved, they will regulate and legislate until they can.
This government is way past sell by date. It stinks.
“Clause 8 amends section 18(2) of the principal Act in order to increase the penalties attached to the failure by a person to prove that the person was not in possession of a lottery ticket”
I’ve heard …. every member of Parliament may be in possession of a lottery ticket. It’s now on each and every one of them to prove they are not in possession of a ticket… best of luck! Fine then all!!😈
It behooves me to say that if I can’t gamble with me amigos in me yard den might as well just stay at home and play with myself. Like da great Mark Twain says wats good for me goose is good for me gander. Not sure what day means but sounds right.
Does this apply to some of our current senior politicians and ministers? Sure there’s a PACT member exemption in there just like driving into a light pole doesn’t warrant a breathalyzer or investigation.
These PACT puppets only meet four times a year and don’t bring any good legislation to help with Inflation Reduction. Here’s how inflation impacts Caymanians.
1-Healthcare: cutting prescription drug costs, lowering healthcare costs, defeating particular interests.
Today, Caymanians pay two to three times what citizens of other countries pay for prescription drugs.
2- Promote work, savings, and investments.
3- Lower trade and procurement costs. Ending regulations that boost shipping costs and reducing tariffs that push-ups the price of goods. Among other means.
Gamble online with a VPN. Problem solved.
Go fly aa kite Panton. Will not be voting for anyone in your group next election.
Additionally these fine disproportionally affect the poor. These should be related to the take home pay of the offender.
The poor shouldn’t be gambling. If you don’t have a lot of money save it don’t gamble it..
And real convicted criminals get no jail time.
Always wondered why gambling was not prosecuted under the anti money laundering proceeds of crime legislation. if it was, there would be no need to change this legislation as the penalties are extremely harsh.
AML regime does catch proceeds of illegal gambling.
If, for example, the proceeds of unlawful gambling are deposited into the formal monetary system (eg, a bank account) it taints the legal money supply with illegal profits (ill-gotten gains) and, therefore, is caught (depending on the specific fact-scenario) as money laundering offence(s).
Sorry to break it to the uber atheist whatever the hell tribe but this does not have much if anything to do with either the belief system which you love to vilify nor the book itself. Where does it say ‘thou shall not gamble’ anyway?
This has to do with the scum bags involved and the widespread fallout of increased criminality as a result of the criminal syndicates who are running these operations along with prostitution rings and the rest of it.
These are proposed changes to the law anyway. The enforcement of said proposed laws……. well. We all know the story on that one, including who controls the justice system/good governance and blah de blah de blah.
All of you cheerleaders for legalized gambling, national lotteries and the like…..whatever. You seem to forget that this is CIG and the colonialist overlords with their bandaloo henchmen/women from upstream. Yeah, that’ll work…… sure.
You may now return to your regularly scheduled and programmed palaberation.
speak English dude, this is just a load of nonsense
I hope this extends to the High society high stakes poker games played down Crystal Harbour way and to big shots participants aaaaah but I doubt it it’s different strokes for different folks and besides the Police have to get past those expensive security gates before they disperse to their extra ordinary homes and besides those resident billionaires own our politicians and senior government officials including police . They will never see the inside of a criminal court either unless their invited guests XXXX. They like the real players behind the Cashpot drop pan Jamaican illegal gambling will never ever be arrested nor prosecuted for illegal gambling or money laundering in Cayman. The crackdown will only concern those playing Bingo and Dominoes and our local Honduran Chica lottery so sorry for the alarm and big spiel by our premier he knows not what he is doing to his own electorate.
Poker games without a rake and dominoes games are harmless and shouldn’t be against the law whether the participants are minimum wage workers or Crystal Harbour big shots.
to be fair, I’ve never heard of any crimes happening in Cayman as a result of private poker games. I know that’s anecdotal evidence but just wanted to make the comparison between the two as it relates to the likelihood/correlation of crimes happening.
What are you even talking about?
stop ruffling cars, land , trips on CAL by Companies and big money from Government for taking the vaccine! Just sayin. Get priorities in place before changing the law for a certain groups,if so change it for all!
ha ha ha…wa a joke! i dont gamble…but life a gamble…besides seems like pot cussing kettle…lol…whst about them partner things some chyrch members do?
Oh my God! The members are doing partner things? Unbelievable!!! Does God know about this?
Can’t catch the real criminals. Per capita we have more police officers than a huge town of over a million folks. What is wrong here? Get out and do your job!
The police do what their boss tells them to do. Maybe we need leadership that believes in enforcing the law!
What is wrong here? I can answer that for you. It’s called “no leadership”.
Can’t catch the real murders, guns etc., But, chasing numbers. The mind boggles. Way too much times in their hands to do real detection and work!
Sorry to burst your naive bubble but these things aren’t mutually exclusive.
Wow – thought we were trying to progress with looking at legalizing gambling – but things are just getting dumber
Bingo in the church ok then?
Cayman’s infantile hypocritical attitude continues without restriction
Get a Job.
That fine is a waste of time to deter people when u making 500,000 a week and live in safe haven and smb.
Last week a woman got robbed on Shedden Road by Flow and they took 40,000kyd. It was never reported because dont report criminal behaviour. The fine needs to be 500,000 per seller per offence if you want to stop this.
So, I can now be fined $2,500 just for getting my haircut? Sheesh!
ridiculous. just legalize it. everyone will still do it including local government figures.
This will surely tackle the problem /s… The punishment for illegal firearms and ammunition doesn’t stop people from having them, so what’s the thought process for this?
Is this so lawmakers can feel like they have earned their astronomical salary while doing nothing that meaningfully addresses the situation? What is the thought process after all these years of passing laws to make things harder to do? People just move into the next thing that makes money which is illegal. But our betters in parliament believe that the same tools which didn’t work before will somehow work now.
It’s clear that the issue lies in something much deeper than ‘the punishment isn’t harsh enough. But we are Cayman and we will do what we always do, which is absolutely nothing to address the actual problem, pat ourselves on the back and blame everyone else while complaining.
We deserve everything that happens to us.
National lottery you dummies!!! Gambling will always take place until we have a national lottery.
Buying numbers is a Caymanian pastime, honourable ministers included.
Legalize, regulate and tax a national lottery. “Taxed” proceeds can be used for schooling, affordable housing etc. Although you will never stop illegal gambling, this would be a huge step forward. The Cayman Islands Government have so many simple solutions to problems, yet always chose to ignore them due to outdated political figures and a certain story book.