Fines and jail time soar for illegal gambling

(CNS): Anyone convicted of illegal gambling could face a fine of up to $10,000 or four years behind bars as a result of an amendment bill that overhauls the current law, which dates back to the 1960s. The Gambling (Amendment) Bill 2022, which will be added to a long list of legislation the PACT Government will be putting before parliament next month, increases the penalties for a range of gambling offences, from the use of premises for gambling to the publication of lottery numbers.

Gambling with illegal numbers has historically been considered a low-level offence, and given that it is generally known to be widespread, it did not appear to be at the top of the RCIPS agenda. However, the issue was highlighted by the murder of a former prison officer at a gambling shop in George Town earlier this year and by a marked increase in violent robberies of illegal gambling premises.

“There is a significant amount of serious crime associated with illegal gambling in the Cayman Islands, including assaults, robberies, intimidation, and more recently there has been a related murder,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said in a press release following the publication of the amendment bill. “Illegal gambling in all of its forms has a very unwelcome and pervasive influence on the most vulnerable in our communities, and this bill sends a very strong message to all those engaged in this criminal activity.”

Speaking recently about the local illegal numbers racket, Premier Wayne Panton said that the inadequate legislation was causing more crime than it prevented and that the government needed to deter people from the criminality associated with illegal gambling.

“Over the past few years, our community has seen a sharp increase in the rate of violent crimes linked to illegal gambling, including armed robberies and murder,” he said. “The rising crime and hidden societal implications of gambling in general are enabled through the current legislation that provides little to no deterrence for one-off or repeat offenders.”

Appearing on a radio talk show, the premier said that the law, which was drafted in 1964, “was not well drafted then and, to be honest, it’s certainly not fit for purpose now”. He said the government had to try and control the situation and improve the gambling act.

The proposed legislation provides for maximum fines to be increased from $400 to $10,000 and maximum prison time from one year to four years. It also increases the fines for those just buying numbers or “being found in a common gaming house” from only $10 to $2,500 and for the term of imprisonment to increase from two months to six months.

This amendment also allows for confiscation orders to be made by the courts where someone is found to have taken part in or facilitated illegal gambling activity.

“While there is an obvious link between illegal gambling and the various types of serious crimes resulting from organised gambling, less obvious are the costs to law enforcement and the wider society. The social costs of gambling at an individual and familial level are sometimes referred to as hidden costs, due to the fact that they are often misunderstood or overlooked,” Panton explained.

“It is therefore imperative that we enact legislative measures to deter gambling and the long-term effects it has on the health and safety of our communities, our integrity as people, and the jurisdiction’s reputation for good governance and upholding the rule of law,” he added.

While the law is meant to deter illegal gambling, in September Panton revealed that the government has plans for a referendum next year on a national lottery. Although no details have yet been revealed, the goal is to determine the will of the people about a legal lottery as well as about the decriminalisation of ganja.