ESO compendium paints last year in numbers

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Compendium of Statistics 2021, which has now been released by the Economics and Statistics Office, pulls together all of the information collected by the ESO over the course of last year. Many of the figures have already changed dramatically since the data was sourced, not least the overall population. When the census was conducted in October last year, the population was said to be 71,105. But more recent figures reveal that the population is now much closer to 80,000.

Although many of the figures come from the census, the compendium pulls a range of statistics into one place and includes private sector information, painting a picture of the Cayman Islands for a specific twelve-month period, from the amount of garbage taken to the dump to the money held by banks. It also compares figures to 2020, which was a year distorted by the impact of the pandemic.

In social services, the total number of families who received assistance from the Needs Assessment Unit declined in 2021 to 1,783, down from 2,558 in 2020. While the COVID-19 lockdown forced many more families into poverty and increased the number of people in need, the number of people receiving poor relief in 2021 increased by 3.4%.

The Department of Environmental Health processed 128,078 tons of garbage in 2021, which was 5,321 less than in 2020, highlighting the impact of tourism on the amount of rubbish produced. While the amount of garbage generated may have declined slightly, there was only a small drop in the consumption of electricity. In 2021 across the three islands, residents and businesses burned 660,469 megawatt hours compared to 2019, a record-breaking year for electrical use in the Cayman Islands when 667,639 Mwh was used.

The statistics show that the local prison population had decreased by the end of 2021 to the lowest number since 2013. There were 189 people in jail at the end of the year, including 54 non-Caymanian inmates. This is a significant drop since the peak population at the end of 2018 when there were 240 people locked up.

Cayman’s love affair with the motor car also continued apace in 2021, reaching record-breaking levels. According to the compendium, 5,859 vehicles, both used and new, were imported into the Cayman Islands last year, even beating the record year of 2019, when 5,662 were imported.

The government also collected a record-breaking CI$107 million in work permit fees, even though the borders were closed throughout most of the year. That number also exceeded 2019, when the CIG collected $99 million from employers bringing in foreign workers.