Environmental lord becomes UKOT’s new minister

Zac Goldsmith (from social media)

(CNS): Zac Goldsmith has been named as the latest UK Government minister of state for overseas territories at the Foreign Office. The third minister so far this year, Lord Goldsmith is a life peer and is well known for his support of environmental issues. Goldsmith has also helped to fund the conservation of wildlife in Britain’s overseas territories. The son of the late billionaire businessman James Goldsmith, Lord Goldsmith is one of the UK’s wealthiest politicians.

Since taking up the post on 1 November, Goldsmith has cancelled the annual meeting of UKOT leaders which was due to take place next week. It is likely the sudden cancellation was fuelled by his late appointment after his predecessor Jesse Norman was moved to Transport under the new PM Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet Reshuffle. A new date for the Joint Ministerial Council has not yet been released.