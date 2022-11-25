Ebanks-Wilks voted speaker, Seymour as deputy
(CNS): Katherine Ebanks-Wilks (WBC) is the new speaker following a vote by MPs in parliament on Friday. Although she has been an MP for just 19 months, she beat the only other person nominated, opposition member Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED), who has served in the legislature for more than 20 years, by ten votes to six, as MPs voted along party lines.
Ebanks-Wilks’ previous position of deputy speaker is now filled by Dwayne Seymour (BTE), who crossed the floor last year to join the government benches as an independent. The only other nomination for the post was for PPM member Barbara Conolly (GTS), who served as a deputy speaker during the last administration.
After taking her seat in the speaker’s chair, Ebanks-Wilks said she was “filled with gratitude” to have been appointed to the position.
There was some confusion at the beginning of the special meeting as to who should preside over the process of electing the speaker. However, McKeeva Bush, as Father of the House (the longest serving MP), eventually chaired the election. At a later point in the proceedings, Bush, who resigned as speaker in the face of a sexual harassment scandal, confirmed the announcement he made earlier this week that he would not be standing for office at the next election.
As the newly elected speaker, Ebanks-Wilks oversaw the election of Seymour as her deputy and then the proceedings to replace her on the Public Accounts committee with Joey Hew (GTN) from the opposition benches.
Although a political novice, Ebanks-Wilks will not only be refereeing the proceedings of the House of Parliament but also overseeing the continued evolution of its independence and the changes that will entail. In her first speech as speaker, she paid tribute to the women speakers who had paved the way for female parliamentarians.
Ebanks-Wilks is the fifth and youngest woman to sit in the speaker’s chair, and she said she never expected to hold such a high office so early in her political career. She promised she would be fair and discharge her duties “diligently, firmly and fairly”, and pledged to still advocate for her constituents despite the rules surrounding the position.
See the full proceedings below on CIGTV below:
Category: Politics
I can’t wait to hear Jon Jon make a ruling in Tagalog.
Going to need a bigger wig if Kathy is out sick one day.
Congratulations to Kathy Ebanks-Wilks. Please work hard to bring honor and respect to the position, to yourself and to the Cayman Islands.
😂😂😂😂
Dumb and dumber . Seriously !?
What a mockery of our system!
Wow! Freshman MP over veteran!
We’re not in Kansas anymore!
Don’t stop the carnival!
Amateur hour EVERY. SINGLE. HOUR. of this government.
Better than Alden but who is she? Who is backing her?
Dwayne Seymour as Deputy SPEAKER? LMAO
Dwayne Seymour is a genius. Look how far he has come with so little to offer. Go Jon Jon, you show them.
I am speaking on my own behalf by saying that I never expected that she would be appointed speaker so early in her career either. Just imagine they could have had a well experience qualified Speaker but there is so much hate and animosity on the PACK side they would rather make fools of themselves than to embrace the former Premier’s expertise. Being the Speaker of Parliament is a very important position and the expertise and dignity of the Speaker in carrying out his/her duties is of paramount importance in the order of the legislature.
Praise the Holy Almighty! You will nail it, Kathy! WBW supports you
We already know if you have more than two brain cells you can’t fit in with the PACK of nimbeys. I am wondering if the donkey was also voted on ?
Congrats Kathy!!!!! Do us proud!
You can’t find a better definition of “Banana Republic”
Poisoned chalice.
Sacred vessel.
What does it say that a career paralegal and rookie MP beat out Sir Alden and Dwayne? Scary.
She is certainly better than Dwayne Seymour and Alden needs to sit down and say nothing.
Please Mrs. Ebanks-Wilks, please never take a vacation when a session of parliament is scheduled. Please do your best to never be sick.
Mac in a wig in that chair was the most we could take. Jon Jon in the same position will be over the top. Plus we would not know what he is talking about.
I heard her debate- not so bright!
I can’t wait to hear Jon Jon mess up, if he has to be acting Speaker, because he’s absolutely hilarious. Speaker Jon Jon 🤣😂
Comedy gold.
True, until you stop and think how much we are paying for it.
No worse than the PPM was, which has forced it to change from the “Progressives” to the “Oppressives”.