Ebanks-Wilks voted speaker, Seymour as deputy

Kathy Ebanks-Wilks takes the speaker’s chair

(CNS): Katherine Ebanks-Wilks (WBC) is the new speaker following a vote by MPs in parliament on Friday. Although she has been an MP for just 19 months, she beat the only other person nominated, opposition member Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED), who has served in the legislature for more than 20 years, by ten votes to six, as MPs voted along party lines.

Ebanks-Wilks’ previous position of deputy speaker is now filled by Dwayne Seymour (BTE), who crossed the floor last year to join the government benches as an independent. The only other nomination for the post was for PPM member Barbara Conolly (GTS), who served as a deputy speaker during the last administration.

After taking her seat in the speaker’s chair, Ebanks-Wilks said she was “filled with gratitude” to have been appointed to the position.

There was some confusion at the beginning of the special meeting as to who should preside over the process of electing the speaker. However, McKeeva Bush, as Father of the House (the longest serving MP), eventually chaired the election. At a later point in the proceedings, Bush, who resigned as speaker in the face of a sexual harassment scandal, confirmed the announcement he made earlier this week that he would not be standing for office at the next election.

As the newly elected speaker, Ebanks-Wilks oversaw the election of Seymour as her deputy and then the proceedings to replace her on the Public Accounts committee with Joey Hew (GTN) from the opposition benches.

Although a political novice, Ebanks-Wilks will not only be refereeing the proceedings of the House of Parliament but also overseeing the continued evolution of its independence and the changes that will entail. In her first speech as speaker, she paid tribute to the women speakers who had paved the way for female parliamentarians.

Ebanks-Wilks is the fifth and youngest woman to sit in the speaker’s chair, and she said she never expected to hold such a high office so early in her political career. She promised she would be fair and discharge her duties “diligently, firmly and fairly”, and pledged to still advocate for her constituents despite the rules surrounding the position.