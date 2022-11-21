Driver arrested, accused of hitting cyclist on ETH

(CNS): A 58-year-old man from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident after a hit-and-run involving a cyclist earlier this month on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near Tanager Way. On Wednesday, 9 November, the woman was struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle that then left the scene. The cyclist, who was assisted by another driver after the collision, has since been discharged from hospital after being treated for serious injuries. The driver has been granted bail as investigations continue.