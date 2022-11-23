DoS attracts expert Caymanian from private sector

Darrel Evans Jr

(CNS): Darrel Evans Jr has been appointed as the assistant director of sports with responsibility for facilities. Over the last seven years, Evans, who was hired from the private sector, has managed a portfolio of facilities, including a marina, sports complex, bee farm, golf courses and residential property owned by one of the islands’ leading developers. He is now responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the Department of Sports’ 17 facilities across the Cayman Islands, including sports fields, basketball courts, the Truman Bodden Sports Complex and the Annex Stadium. His duties involve overseeing restoration projects, preventative maintenance, risk assessments, project management and budget forecasting.

DoS Director Kurt Hyde said that in recent months the department and the ministry had made great strides in acquiring talented individuals to strengthen the organisational structure.

“This most recent recruitment is no different as we were able to acquire the services of Mr Darrel Evans Jr,” He said. “His expertise comes highly appreciated with ageing facilities, higher demand for sports facilities, and a governmental mandate to attract more sports tourism. It makes me very excited to know that our facilities will receive the full attention they deserve, and I am assured that Mr Evans’ skillsets will be reflected in the scheduled improvements and maintenance of our facilities.”

Evans, a triathlete who competes in international Ironman races, said he was passionate about both sports and facilities management.

“Being able to now combine these interests and skills is a great opportunity for me to ensure that our Cayman Islands Government facilities remain world-class and representative of the product we want to show our community and visitors,” he said. “In addition, with functional, safe and complimentary facilities, athletes will benefit more from consistent hard training, and novices may be more inclined to make healthy changes and use our district facilities.”

Evans, who is based in the Truman Bodden Sports Complex offices, said he wanted to create positive change and bolster the aesthetics and function of the public facilities he now manages. He is currently working on reviewing options for resurfacing walking tracks in four districts, which will add to the usability of those amenities and reduce potential injuries for athletes in training. He is also working on the upgrades of the Annex’s restroom and changing facilities.