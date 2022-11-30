Digital reporting opens for COVID booster side effects
(CNS): The Public Health Department has introduced an online reporting mechanism for the surveillance of COVID-19 vaccination side effects for the Autumn booster. Although take-up of the boosters has been much lower than the original vaccination course, officials are keen to begin tracking any side-effects in real time, as they encourage people to take the latest shots to protect themselves against the worst impacts of the virus, which continues to circulate in the community.
Previously captured through a physical form, Events Supposedly Attributed to Vaccination or Immunization (ESAVI) will now be captured electronically on the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) website or the Ministry of Health’s website.
The purpose of introducing digital reporting is to enable real-time monitoring of any reactions and create a more robust surveillance system, officials said in a press release Tuesday. The online ESAVI form is for those who have received the COVID-19 Autumn booster in the Cayman Islands only and is not intended for the original first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The paper-based reporting system for those vaccines remains in place.
One of the essential components of the safe vaccination system offered by Public Health is the surveillance of ESAVI, the public health department explained. This is aimed at early detection of any adverse events that may occur following a shot to monitor and classify risks related to a vaccine, the manufacturing process, transportation, storage, administration or any preexisting condition in the vaccinated person to rule out an association between the event and the vaccine.
“To ensure vaccine safety, people who have received the Autumn booster are encouraged to fill out the form if they experience any adverse events after being vaccinated. While these reactions are suspected to be the result of a recent vaccination, some events may result from other unrelated factors,” the officials said, noting that some are just the body’s normal immune response.
So far, while around 95% of the population has been vaccinated, only around one-third have had a booster and a very small percentage have had the current autumn booster. COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, though hospitalisations have remained relatively low in recent months. The government is now only releasing figures once per month to the public but still reports official test results to the World Health Organization more frequently.
As of 19 November, Cayman had reported around 268 new cases since the end of October. According to the last edition of Spotlight, at the end of October, there were 24 people in the hospital who were positive for COVID-19.
As officials encourage people to get their booster shots with the latest vaccine, which is said to be very effective against the Omicron variants, currently the prevalent strain of the virus in Cayman, they are now seeking information on the side effects. The online reporting form does not collect any information that can be used to identify an individual and the entries are anonymous. But reporting this information can help Public Health monitor any new side effects or unusual patterns.
Category: Health, Medical Health
?,,,we either believe it is safe or not? …is cayman now second guessing internationally accepted science?
this just feeds into the anti-vax narrative and nonsense
Billions served on vaccines. What HSA should really aggregate are the stats on that percentage that are dealing with post-COVID complications. Those will add significant burden to those afflicted patients, public healthcare, and insurance with echoing costs for next 60+ years.
How in the bloody hell do they expect more people to get the booster on Cayman Brac when the vaccine clinic is open only 4 hours per month? Two days per month, two hours per day. Both days during normal working hours so working people like me have to take time off. This is a damn joke! They are obviously not serious about getting booster numbers up on Cayman Brac. Another factor may well be playing into the low booster uptake: in earlier times the government published regular and very timely and very concise data on Covid numbers and impacts. Covid was on peoples minds. There was a case for getting vaccinated. Now you have to dig deep to find Covid numbers that are far from timely and far from concise. We have no idea from officially published data how many active Covid cases there are on Cayman Brac right now. We are left totally in the dark by our government. Julie and Moses should hang their heads in shame! Out of sight, out of mind is operant force regarding Covid boosters. I have heard several people here say that they see no need to get their boosters because there are no reported cases of Covid on Cayman Brac. That is because the number of current cases on the islands is apparently not being reported in any way that is convenient for Brackers to find. Out of sight, out of mind. The government is certainly out of their mind if they think keeping people in the dark is going to enhance the chances of getting more people boosted and protected. The boosters uptake is not the only thing that becomes lax if the threat of Covid is perceived to be non-existent. People will become lax about things like hand sanitising and other protective measures. A problem with this unfathomably irresponsible approach is that the height of the respiratory virus season is coming upon us and it is vital to have as much protection as possible against Covid. Awareness fosters action. Unawareness fosters apathy. In light of the fact that PACT are the poster children for ignorance, impotence and apathy, at least they are being consistent and true to their values.
because any vaccine can cause injury but it’s extremely rare.
Since when have we been offered this vaccine booster? Where is it available please?
It’s been a few weeks already. The schedule is on the HSA website.
Thank you
On Cayman Brac, the Covid booster is practically unavailable. The vax clinic is open a total of four hours a month, exclusively during people’s ordinary working hours and the times and location are very very very poorly publicised. An acquaintance relates how they called to get the date and hours and went to the place she had gotten the 2 jab and waited and waited and waited. After a while she called to find out what had happened. She was then told the vax venue had moved from the Bluff to the Faith Hospital compound. She was not told that when she called for hours. It is almost as if they do not want Brackers to be vaxed or boosted.
Are these supposed to be SAFE and effective? Why does it feel like this is one massive human trial?
Because it is.
because life is hard when choose to willfully not read credible information.
If you just wait till end of April 2023, the current phase Pfizer trial will be complete – date according to pfizers own website.
“and is not intended for the original first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine” – why not?
For starters, those have already been noted. This is a NEW system going forward.
I thought this was “safe and effective”, at least that’s what we were told time and time again?