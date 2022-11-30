Digital reporting opens for COVID booster side effects

(CNS): The Public Health Department has introduced an online reporting mechanism for the surveillance of COVID-19 vaccination side effects for the Autumn booster. Although take-up of the boosters has been much lower than the original vaccination course, officials are keen to begin tracking any side-effects in real time, as they encourage people to take the latest shots to protect themselves against the worst impacts of the virus, which continues to circulate in the community.

Previously captured through a physical form, Events Supposedly Attributed to Vaccination or Immunization (ESAVI) will now be captured electronically on the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) website or the Ministry of Health’s website.

The purpose of introducing digital reporting is to enable real-time monitoring of any reactions and create a more robust surveillance system, officials said in a press release Tuesday. The online ESAVI form is for those who have received the COVID-19 Autumn booster in the Cayman Islands only and is not intended for the original first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The paper-based reporting system for those vaccines remains in place.

One of the essential components of the safe vaccination system offered by Public Health is the surveillance of ESAVI, the public health department explained. This is aimed at early detection of any adverse events that may occur following a shot to monitor and classify risks related to a vaccine, the manufacturing process, transportation, storage, administration or any preexisting condition in the vaccinated person to rule out an association between the event and the vaccine.

“To ensure vaccine safety, people who have received the Autumn booster are encouraged to fill out the form if they experience any adverse events after being vaccinated. While these reactions are suspected to be the result of a recent vaccination, some events may result from other unrelated factors,” the officials said, noting that some are just the body’s normal immune response.

So far, while around 95% of the population has been vaccinated, only around one-third have had a booster and a very small percentage have had the current autumn booster. COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, though hospitalisations have remained relatively low in recent months. The government is now only releasing figures once per month to the public but still reports official test results to the World Health Organization more frequently.

As of 19 November, Cayman had reported around 268 new cases since the end of October. According to the last edition of Spotlight, at the end of October, there were 24 people in the hospital who were positive for COVID-19.

As officials encourage people to get their booster shots with the latest vaccine, which is said to be very effective against the Omicron variants, currently the prevalent strain of the virus in Cayman, they are now seeking information on the side effects. The online reporting form does not collect any information that can be used to identify an individual and the entries are anonymous. But reporting this information can help Public Health monitor any new side effects or unusual patterns.