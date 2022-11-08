Diabetes most common factor in local COVID deaths

(CNS): Of the three dozen deaths in Cayman meeting the local definition for a COVID-19 death, one-third of the victims suffered from diabetes while eight had chronic kidney disease, according to the Public Health Department. Although 23 patients had hypertension at the time of their deaths, officials said in the latest edition of Public Health Spotlight that that common condition doesn’t necessarily increase the risk of mortality. Hospital admissions for the virus fell last month and there was just one death.

While there is no internationally agreed definition of a death attributed to COVID-19 death, Cayman adopted the definition used in the UK, which is any case where a patient died within 28 days of a positive test. During the pandemic, there have been 36 deaths which meet this definition reported by the COVID-19 national public health surveillance. The Cayman Islands General Registry also holds a record of all deaths on-island, including those which have COVID-19 mentioned on the death certificate.

During the pandemic, there have been 31 deaths recorded on the death registry where COVID-19 is mentioned on the death certificate. There are 29 deaths which are included in both the death registry with COVID-19 on the death certificate and the COVID-19 national public health surveillance.

There are an additional seven deaths which are reported by the COVID-19 public health surveillance which do not have COVID-19 detailed on the death certificate. There are also two deaths which have COVID-19 recorded on the death certificate but do not meet the definition of a COVID-19 death in the public health surveillance.

In the first instance, it is likely that the victims died of entirely unrelated causes, such as an accident, but had tested positive in the previous month. In the latter, a patient may have had COVID-19 some time ago, worsening underlying conditions.

National Epidemiologist Rachel Corbett said, “The COVID-19 death certificate relates to what the clinician reports and it’s possible that an individual has tested positive in the 28 days before death (therefore captured in the public health surveillance) but that the clinician is not aware of this, especially if the individual was not symptomatic.”

Officials also said, “Individuals who have been reported as COVID-19 deaths in the surveillance often had other medical conditions, commonly referred to as underlying comorbidities,” officials said. “Some of these conditions may mean the patient is more likely to have a severe infection if infected with COVID-19.”

The two tables published in this monthly roundup show the conditions likely to increase the risk of death and other medical conditions that did not necessarily make the virus more lethal for patients. In several cases, patients may have had more than one condition present.

The Spotlight report also notes that there are no cases of monkeypox or cholera despite the presence of both in the region. The recent case of dengue on Cayman Brac was not included in this report.

The health roundup also discusses the health of men and boys as “Mo’vember” is a month-long awareness, education and fundraising effort that focuses on men’s mental health, suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancer. International Men’s Day (IMD) on 19 November celebrates the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities while highlighting men’s well-being.